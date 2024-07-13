Details on Cade Cunningham’s New Contract With Detroit Pistons
As the 2024 NBA free agency market opened up, the Detroit Pistons’ biggest move involved a player who was already with the organization. Cade Cunningham, the former No. 1 overall pick, agreed to terms on a major extension with the organization.
Earlier this week, Cunningham and the Pistons made the extension official with a signing.
“I’m excited to be locked in,” said Cunningham. “I’m still feeling the same way — if not more — than how I was feeling on draft day. Locked in and ready to work. I appreciate all of the love over the years. I’m excited to be locked in for more years to come. I’m ready to build and grow this thing some more.”
Details on Cade Cunningham’s Contract
For the 2024-2025 season, Cunningham was set to play on a team option, which was exercised in October of last season. The young veteran is slated to make over $13 million for the upcoming season, according to Spotrac. Beyond that, his yearly salary sees a major increase.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Cunningham’s extension is worth over $224 million, with certain bonuses attached. If the former top pick makes an All-NBA team in the future, Cunningham could see his total exceed $265 million over time.
Per Spotrac’s yearly estimates, Cunningham could make around $38 million for the 2025-2026 season. Over time, his contract will increase, reaching over $50 million by 2029-2030.
This summer, Cunningham became one of the latest stars from his draft class to garner a deal in the max range. He joined Orlando’s Franz Wagner and Toronto’s Scottie Barnes.
There’s been plenty of pressure on Cunningham since he was handed the keys to the Pistons’ franchise as a rookie in 2021, but a new extension proves the organization is still very much invested in the young guard. Through his first few seasons, it’s easy to see why.
Despite the injury concerns, Cunningham has improved through his first few seasons after an impressive debut campaign. Last year, he averaged 23 points, four rebounds, and eight assists in 62 outings. He improved his overall shooting from the field by three percent and knocked down a career-high 36 percent from three.
With more veteran help surrounding him in 2024-2025, Cunningham looks forward to continuing to growing as the Pistons’ franchise player.