Detroit Pistons Make Important Decision on 4 Players
The 2024-2025 NBA season is about to tip off. Before the Detroit Pistons suit up and go head-to-head with the Indiana Pacers, they had to make a handful of moves regarding the future of a few homegrown players.
On Monday, the team announced option-related moves, beginning with Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey. The organization has picked up the fourth-year team options for the players, locking in their services for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Beyond Ivey and Duren, the Pistons picked up the third-year options for the soon-to-be sophomores Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser. The four moves prove the Pistons have been pleased with what they’ve seen from their draft picks so far.
This offseason, Jaden Ivey has been one of the most notable risers on the Pistons. Through his first two seasons in the NBA, Ivey has shown promise by averaging 16 points, four rebounds, and five assists per game across 151 matchups.
While the discussion of fit concerns alongside Cade Cunningham was prominent this past summer, Ivey’s strong offseason has him in very early Most Improved Player talks.
Out of the bunch, Jalen Duren might be the player the Pistons might be sold on the most right now. Over the last two seasons, Duren has averaged 11 points on 63 percent shooting from the field. He’s averaging a double-double throughout his career, coming down with ten rebounds on a nightly basis.
Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser still have a lot to prove, but the 2023-2024 campaign was enough for the Pistons to keep them around as the rebuild remains in effect.
Thompson was Detroit’s highest pick last year, coming to the club at fifth overall. While his offense was a big question mark before and after his rookie season, his defense had him touted as one of the best young defenders in the league last year.
As for Sasser, he carved out a rotational role in year one as a late first-rounder. In 71 games, Sasser averaged nearly 20 minutes of playing time. He knocked down 43 percent of his shots and 38 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.
The former 25th overall pick scored eight points while dishing out three assists per game. Sasser’s role might come into question early on this year, but the Pistons are certainly interested in what he could bring to the table as a reserve in year two.