Former Detroit Pistons Trade Pickup Hitting Stride With Mavericks

Quentin Grimes ended tonight's 137-131 win against Portland with a season-high 28 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3FG, 5-6 FT), 5 rebounds and 3 assists. His 28 points is the third-most points in a game in his career.



Grimes also set a career-high with 5 steals tonight. pic.twitter.com/zJcvjgPWO7