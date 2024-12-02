Former Detroit Pistons Trade Pickup Hitting Stride With Mavericks
Over the summer, the Detroit Pistons cut ties with Quentin Grimes not even a year after acquiring him. The Pistons swapped out the 24-year-old in exchange for a more experienced veteran shooter in Tim Hardaway Jr.
It seems Grimes is beginning to really hit his stride with the Mavericks as he recently strung together three 20-point games for the first time in his career, according to StatMuse.
Sunday night’s matchup between the Mavs and the Portland Trail Blazers allowed Grimes an opportunity to check in for over 35 minutes. During that time, Grimes accounted for 28 points, five rebounds, and five steals. He hit on all but two of his seven three-pointers.
Prior to the Blazers matchup, Grimes produced 21 points in a matchup against the New York Knicks on November 27. In the following game against the Utah Jazz, he produced 24 points in 28 minutes.
Lately, Grimes has benefitted from a slight change in role, which includes a consistent minutes increase while getting an opportunity to play in the starting five.
At this stage in the season, Grimes is averaging eight points on 47 percent shooting from the field, hitting on 41 percent of his threes in 18 games. The Mavericks pickup has also averaged four rebounds and one assist per game.
Throughout the previous season, Grimes was a notable player on the New York Knicks’ trade block. As he started falling out of favor, he was a trade deadline piece for New York to send to Detroit in the deals to land Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.
Grimes’ arrival in Detroit was initially met with praise. Although the Pistons were in the midst of a tough season, clearly in the role of a rebuilding franchise, Grimes was hoping to see some extended playing time as an experienced third-year veteran on the squad.
Unfortunately, injuries prevented Grimes from playing much. He appeared in just six games, averaging five points on 21 percent shooting from the field.
Over the summer, Grimes helped the Pistons land Hardaway Jr and three second-round picks for the future. The trade-off has worked well for both teams, as Hardaway has been a full-time starter for the Pistons, averaging ten points on 36 percent shooting from three in 19 games.