Heat Reveal Tyler Herro’s Official Injury Report Status vs Pistons
Without Jimmy Butler in the mix, the Miami Heat are trying to keep the ball rolling while shorthanded. After facing a tough Minnesota Timberwolves team without Butler, the Heat managed to climb out of a three-game hole. The Detroit Pistons will look to prevent the Heat from forming a winning streak.
Miami’s sharpshooter Tyler Herro joined Jimmy Butler on the injury report ahead of the matchup. However, the Heat aren’t worried about potentially losing the former Sixth Man of the Year for the night.
According to the Heat’s injury report, Herro is listed as available. The veteran will play through a lower back contusion, appearing in his tenth game of the season.
Although Herro has had some minor injury concerns, he hasn’t missed a game yet this season. Through nine matchups, Herro has spent 32 minutes on the floor per game.
So far, Herro is thriving in his starting role once again. He’s producing 23 points per game on 46 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He’s averaging nearly nine attempts from three per game.
Along with his shooting, Herro has collected five rebounds per outing. He’s also currently dishing out assists at a career-high rate, producing five per game.
It’s been a while since the Pistons have found a way to take down the Heat. When the two met in late October, the Heat won their seventh in a row over the Pistons. They haven’t lost a game to Detroit since December 6, 2022. They haven’t lost a game on the road in Detroit since 2021.
The stakes are a bit higher on Tuesday night. With the NBA kicking off the first set of group play for the NBA Cup, the Pistons are looking to improve two records on Thursday. While the Heat are going into the matchup shorthanded, no matter what, with Butler out, Herro will be on the court looking to extend the win streak to eight in a row over Detroit.