Pistons News: J.B. Bickerstaff Speaks on Ausar Thompson's Return
Two weeks ago, the Detroit Pistons received a very encouraging update regarding Ausar Thompson. After being shut down at the end of last season due to a blood clot, the former No. 5 pick has been cleared to return.
Heading into this season, the team was left awaiting updates from the player's association regarding Thompson status. In the meantime, the young forward has only been allowed to participate in individual workouts.
Upon getting cleared, Thompson has begun his ramp-up process to eventually join his teammates on the floor. Following practice on Wednesday, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff touched on the work going in behind the scenes. There is still no timetable on a possible debut, as the Pistons want to make sure Thompson is comfortable before he re-enters the fray.
“When we all feel he’s ready to go, he’ll be out there,” Bickerstaff told reporters Wednesday.
As he gears up for his return, Thompson is working diligently behind the scenes. Following the Pistons' shootaround on Thursday morning, he was one of the last players still on the floor getting work in.
Already with one of the league's top defenses, adding Thompson into the fold will only uplift the Pistons. During his rookie campaign, he showed the potential of being a versatile connector piece in this young core.
When Thompson is able to return, Bickerstaff is going to have an array of athletic forwards at his disposal off the bench. In the meantime, Detroit is taking the proper approach by being cautious with Thompson. Even though they've had a good start to the season, they still need to operate with the long view in mind when it comes to their core prospects and their development.