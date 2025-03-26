All Pistons

Potential Pistons Playoff Opponent Reveals Jalen Brunson Update

The New York Knicks believe that Jalen Brunson is day-to-day.

Jan 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Without Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks’ threat level in the Eastern Conference takes a hit. Since Brunson went down with an ankle injury on March 6, he hasn’t played. During that stretch, the Knicks have gone 4-4. They once looked very comfortable in the third seed, but the Indiana Pacers are creeping up.

If the 2024-2025 NBA season ended today, the Knicks would earn the third seed in the Eastern Conference, picking up a first-round series against the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons. Therefore, the Knicks are a team to keep an eye on from a Pistons standpoint.

Brunson’s ankle injury is a major question mark for the Knicks right now. Recently, it’s been revealed that the star guard is making “really good progress,” according to Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Dec 7, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“He’s doing more and more each day. He’s feeling a lot better," Thibodeau told reporters, according to SNY. "So really good progress. But day-to-day, basically."

The Knicks don’t have a target return date established at this time. New York’s head coach mentioned that Brunson is still waiting to get cleared for practice, and that’s the next step for his return. Knicks insider Ian Begley suggestes there’s been rumblings that Brunson is making fast progress.

“I’ve also heard that Brunson’s rehab is progressing faster than initially anticipated. That’s a good sign for a Knick team that relies heavily on its point guard and captain,” Begley writes.

This season, Brunson has posted averages of 26 points, seven assists, and three rebounds. He’s shooting 49 percent from the field and 38 percent from three. In three games against the Pistons this year, Brunson has produced 33 points and nine assists per game. Detroit has won two of those matchups.

The two teams will meet once more on April 10 in what could be a preview of a seven-game series in round one. Brunson’s availability for the matchup is unknown.

