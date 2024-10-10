Will Detroit Pistons Veteran’s Bench Role Stick After Loss vs. Suns?
When the Detroit Pistons hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, the team rolled out a starting five, which didn’t include the veteran big man Isaiah Stewart.
On Tuesday night, the Pistons faced the Phoenix Suns with a tweaked lineup, but it didn’t change Stewart’s role. The veteran came off the bench once again.
For the last three seasons, Stewart has started more often than not for the Pistons. He was the team’s No. 1 center on the depth chart for 71 games during his sophomore effort. In 2022-2023, that scenario remained the same as he started all but a few games.
Last year, Stewart saw his role change, but his standing in the starting lineup remained the same. He started 45 games at power forward under first-year head coach, Monty Williams.
Stewart had himself a solid run. He improved from three, knocking down nearly 40 percent of his 3.8 attempts per game. The veteran averaged 11 points and seven rebounds throughout the year.
This season, Stewart anticipates a move back to center, which is something he’s thrilled about. However, it could place him back in the position of a substitute, a role he hasn’t had since his rookie effort.
While early signs point to Stewart coming off the bench this season, the team’s new head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, is making it clear that there are many possibilities on the table, depending on how preseason plays out.
“This is an evaluation of [minutes and roles],” Bickerstaff told reporters regarding the preseason. “Guys have the opportunity—everybody has the opportunity to earn it. What we’re trying to do is to figure out the best five-man unit. A guy may be a starter, may come off the bench, it depends on the combination that we’re looking for.”
During Sunday’s game against Milwaukee, Stewart came off the bench for 17 minutes. He made three out of his four shots from the field and tacked on two free throws for nine points. The veteran also collected two rebounds, one assist and blocked a shot.
In Bickerstaff’s eyes, it was a decent first outing of the preseason.
“I thought Isaiah was really good defensively,” said the head coach. “Understanding how to protect the paint, which is a big part of our defense is having big guys group protect the paint and protect the rim. Offensively, I thought he did a great job setting screens and getting his teammates open and making plays in the pocket.”
In Tuesday’s game against the Suns, Stewart checked in off the bench for 16 minutes. He knocked down four of his seven shots from the field to score nine points. He also had five rebounds on the glass.
Once again, it was a productive showing in a limited time for Stewart.
Just two preseason games in, the Pistons aren’t ready to lock in a rotation. As Tobias Harris is expected to take up a starting spot, the forward has yet to debut for the team since signing with them over the summer. While Stewart is unlikely to beat out Jalen Duren for the starting center role, there is a chance he could spend some time at the four again if Bickerstaff sees it as a better fit.
The next few games will determine what’s next for Stewart.
