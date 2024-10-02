New Pistons Veteran Has Ultimate Praise for Cade Cunningham
The Detroit Pistons knew it wouldn’t be easy to lure in older veterans through free agency, considering the state of the franchise. As they’ve failed to achieve as many as 20 wins in each of the previous two seasons, they were a tough sell for top players on the free agency market, even though they had the space to spend.
Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Tobias Harris saw a fit, and he also saw a lot in the team’s point guard, Cade Cunningham, as well.
“I’ve always been extremely high on his game,” Harris told reporters this week. “His ability to be at that size at the one position I think it’s super key.”
Harris is no stranger to the Pistons’ organization. Earlier in his career, Harris had a stop in Detroit from 2016 to 2018. At the time, he was a young forward trying to find his way in the league before eventually landing a max contract with the Sixers in 2019.
Back for a second stint, Harris brings veteran leadership to a young guard like Cunningham, who just landed a lucrative deal for himself at the start of free agency. The 32-year-old is already impressed with Cunningham, but he isn’t coming without advice.
“I told him this year, he’s got to take that big step into really turning himself into one of the best guards in the whole entire NBA,” Harris explained. “That happens through winning. That happens through guys understanding that you’re leading this team at the point guard position. Overall, he’s a sharp competitor, wants to win, works his tail off, very good leader as well for a player at that age. He’s very mature for his age. Just a pro—he’s a professional, and he has an ability to be a superstar in this league.”
After signing with the Pistons on a short-term deal, Harris’s timeline in Detroit will likely depend on the strides the team takes as they look to start turning the rebuild around. Of course, winning is a priority for the former first-rounder, who hasn’t missed the playoffs since 2018, but Harris has a specific plan in mind when it comes to working with Cunningham.
“My goal is to make sure he’s pushed to that [superstar standard] and held to that standard every day that he steps in the gym and comes out there on the basketball court to lead our team,” he finished. “I’m excited to be able to get out there on the floor with him.”
Harris and Cunningham will participate in their first training camp together this week. The Pistons will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for their first preseason outing of the year.