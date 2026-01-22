Cade Cunningham Praises Former Detroit Pistons All-Star Following His Own Nod

Cade Cunningham honored the Detroit Pistons players of the past who have played in the NBA All Star game as he reflected on being named a starter, singling out one player in particular.

The Pistons guard, Cunningham, finished fourth in the Eastern Conference voting with 2.6 million votes, behind only the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

His first reaction was to be thankful to his teammates, his coaching staff, and the Detroit fans, but as the news settled and the realization of his accomplishment sank in, Cunningham praised former Piston Allen Iverson, the last player from the franchise to appear in an All Star game in 2009.

“AI, that’s one of the most iconic players, most iconic athletes ever,” Cunningham said.

“It’s a blessing to be even mentioned in the same [breath] as him. It’s cool to represent Detroit in that way; it’s been a long time. The city deserves an All Star starter, so it’s cool to be in that place to represent.”

Cade Cunningham on making his first All-Star game as a starter



“It’s cool to represent Detroit in that way” pic.twitter.com/BxMaPcUOxe — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) January 22, 2026

Pistons All Stars before Cunningham

Cunningham joins an elite group of Detroit Pistons legends who have taken to the NBA All Star hardwood.

Isiah Thomas has the most appearances as a Pistons player with 11. One of Cunningham’s heroes growing up, Grant Hill, has five All Star games under his belt, with Ben Wallace bagging two appearances, and most recently, Iverson started the 2009 edition in Phoenix.

“Obviously, a blessing to be named All Star starter. All glory to God, super thankful for that,” Cunningham said. “Thankful for my team, my coaches, fans, everybody that voted for me.”

“The impact that he’s had on the game and this team and organization, the impact that he has on his teammates, his coaches. He’s done all those things to deserve it,” Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

And following his accomplishment, Cunningham continues to thrive as he drives the Pistons further clear of the Eastern Conference.

This despite him being inactive in Wednesday night’s 112-104 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, which improved their record to 32-10 and put them more than five games clear of their nearest competitors, the Boston Celtics.

Cunningham’s last game against the Celtics, saw him post a double-double of 16 points and 14 assists. He also recorded two blocks.

Cunningham averages 25.9 points, 9.6 assists, and 6 rebounds per game, leading the Pistons to an Eastern Conference-leading mark, which has helped him earn his first-ever All-Star starter honour.