Cade Cunningham ended long drought by being named an All-Star starter

Cade Cunningham’s inclusion as an NBA All-Star starter ticked another box in his already stellar career so far.

The Detroit Pistons guard finished fourth in the Eastern Conference voting with 2.6 million votes, bettered only by the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

It marks Cunningham’s second straight appearance in the annual All-Star game, showcasing his ever-glowing popularity among NBA fans and ends a lengthy drought among Pistons players.

Cunningham becomes the first Pistons player to start an All-Star game since Allen Iverson in 2009.

“Yeah, it's been a good day,” Cunningham said.

“Obviously a blessing to be named All-Star starter. All glory to God, super thankful for that,” Cunningham said. “Thankful for my team, my coaches, fans, everybody that voted for me.”

Cunningham continues to shine as a breakout NBA star, averaging 25.9 points, 9.6 assists, and 6 rebounds per game, leading the Pistons to an Eastern Conference-leading 31-10 mark, which has helped him earn his first-ever All-Star starter honor.

A statement echoed by Bickerstaff following the Pistons win over the Celtics

It was news that came with high praise from Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who believes that Cunningham’s selection showcases the level of respect Cunningham has mustered at this level.

“I mean, that’s what we talk about all the time, that’s where the respect comes, right? When you go out in a league that’s this competitive, with guys that are this competitive, and they respect your game at that level, it just talks about exactly what he’s accomplished,” Bickerstaff said.

“The impact that he’s had on the game and this team and organization, the impact that he has on his teammates, his coaches. He’s done all those things to deserve it. Again, coming from guys that you respect, it means a lot.”

Cunningham bagged an almost customary double-double in Detroit’s slender 104-103 victory over their nearest challengers to the Eastern Conference throne, the Boston Celtics.

The guard had 16 points and 14 assists, despite going just 4-for-17 from the field. Cunningham also swatted away two Boston attempts.

Jaylen Brown, who is also in the starting five of the 2026 NBA All-Star game and garnered the most votes by the media, missed a fadeaway jumper from the right wing as the buzzer sounded.

He had 32 points on 11-for-28 shooting for the Atlantic Division-leading Celtics, who now fall to 26-16.