Detroit Pistons Offense Leads the League in Interesting Statistic

The Detroit Pistons appear to have rediscovered the form that powered their 13-game unbeaten run earlier in the season, and the statistics suggest this resurgence is no fluke.

After a brief wobble in form, Detroit is once again playing with confidence and a renewed sense of identity on both ends of the floor.

Defense remains the Pistons’ foundation. Their aggressive yet disciplined approach has suffocated opponents and tilted games in their favor, evoking comparisons to the iconic “Bad Boys” teams that dominated the NBA from the late 1980s into the early 1990s.

While this version lacks the raw intimidation of that era, the principles are familiar: Physicality and relentless pressure at both ends of the floor.

What has truly caught the NBA’s attention this season, however, has been the Pistons’ offensive evolution, particularly from beyond the arc. On the surface, their overall three-point percentage of 35.3% ranks a modest 17th league-wide. Dig deeper, though, and a more impressive picture emerges.

Teams With The Best 3PT% On Tight Contest (2-4 Feet Space Between Shooter & Defender) In The 2025-26 NBA Regular Season :



1. Detroit Pistons — 38.4%

2. Washington Wizards — 38.1%

3. Denver Nuggets — 35.2%

4. San Antonio Spurs — 34.0%

5. New York Knicks — 33.2%

6.… https://t.co/dqtuUdgKVr pic.twitter.com/idxCeDxUUF — Stat Defender (@statdefender) January 26, 2026

Detroit leads the NBA in three-point percentage on tightly contested shots, converting 38.4% of attempts where defenders are just two to four feet away. That efficiency reflects confidence and solid execution.

It isn’t just offense

It isn’t just how the Pistons shoot the ball under pressure that is impressive, but if you head to the other side of the coin, their defense has won them a lot of games this season, particularly against teams fighting for home seeds in the postseason as well.

Detroit currently ranks third in the league for points conceded, allowing just 110.1 points per game, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics. They are also second in field goals conceded at 37.5, again sitting just behind the Thunder.

Led by Cade Cunningham - at both ends of the floor - the Pistons’ spacing and ball movement have been a joy to watch, giving shooters more confidence even when the margin for error is slim. Rather than relying solely on wide-open looks, Detroit has shown an ability to punish defenses that recover late or overcommit elsewhere.

Offensively, the Pistons are averaging 117.4 points per game, good for 10th in the NBA, marking a giant step forward for a team that has often struggled to score in recent seasons and is known for its leaky defense.

Despite the Eastern Conference being comparably weaker than the West, what’s clear is that Detroit is a problem for opposing sides. If this balance holds, the Pistons may be closer to contention than many expected.