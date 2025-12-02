Detroit Pistons star duo named early locks for All-Star Weekend

The Pistons fans of this new generation are riding a wave they never thought they wouldn't get to experience for another few years or even another decade.

The rebuild was fast tracked this season due to the performance of Detroit's young cast and due to the leadership of head coach JB Bickerstaff. He's taken what worked for him in Cleveland and molded it to fit the tendencies and skillsets of this Detroit Pistons team.

Team MVP Cade Cunningham is enjoying another exceptional season.

His scoring has taken a subtle leap and it's clear that he's also bought into the defensive efforts Bickerstaff wants this team to pride itself on. The entire team has taken a leap and bought into this relentless mindset and people outside of Detroit faithful are starting to realize it.

Nov 24, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jalen Duren is on pace for the all-star game

Cade Cunningham's spot in the all-star game might as well be set in stone regardless of how the team performs from now until voting ends. The star guard is averaging 28.2 points, 9.3 assists, and 6.5 rebounds on 45.7% shooting from the field. The Pistons sit on top of the Eastern conference with a record of 17-4. It's a matter of whether or not Cunningham will start in the game now.

Jalen Duren is currently the betting favorite to win the Most Improved Player of the Year award and he's earned it. Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels broke a streak of five consecutive Most Improved Players to make the all-star game the year they won the award. Duren is on pace to restart the streak with the season he's having.

"And while the rosters are now positionless, it's worth noting that Duren, who ranks sixth in the NBA in player efficiency rating, has been the best center in the East this season. Duren's two-way play is a big reason for the Pistons' presence atop the Eastern Conference standings, so he's a worthy second All-Star for Detroit." Zach Kram of ESPN

The breakout center is averaging 19.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and one block while shooting 66% from the field. Duren will be an all-star this season if this play continues through next February.

New All-Star Game format

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has tried year after year to make the all-star game more appealing to casual fans. The new iteration of the all-star game will feature USA vs. The World.

Two USA teams will be drafted and one international team will be drafted. All three teams will have eight players, maintaining the same amount of all-stars as previous seasons, and will play in a round robin style tournament.

The two teams with the best record after they've all played each other plays in a final championship game to determine the winner of All-Star weekend.

If Cunningham and Duren make the cut this February, it will be the first time Detroit has two all-stars in the game since Richard Hamilton and Chauncey Billups in 2007.