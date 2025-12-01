Detroit Pistons sit inside top-10 of betting favorites to win NBA Finals

The first twenty games of the regular season have felt like a dream fans simply don't want to wake up from. The Detroit Pistons sit atop the Eastern conference with 16 wins and just 4 losses.

DraftKings Sportsbook had Detroit's win total line at 45.5 wins in July. The team is now on pace to win over 60 games for the first time since the 2005-2006 season.

Star guard Cade Cunningham's final missed free throw at the end of the Boston Celtics game to surrender the win streak was a heartbreaker, but it's a bump in the road so minute that the Pistons are already back on track and mentally were never off track.

The Pistons secured a close win against the fourth-seeded Miami Heat Saturday night after losing two straight after the streak. Cunningham has been preaching all season that this Pistons team isn't trying to set records or achieve personal milestones. All eyes are on the Larry O'Brien trophy now that they're in position to win their conference.

Nov 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles the ball against Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Sportsbooks have Detroit at eighth

The Pistons have 25 to 1 odds to win the NBA Finals this season. This means betting $1 on the Pistons to win the championship would win you $25 in profit for a total of $26. Betting money on the Pistons to win it all gives you a great return on your investment due to how unlikely it is right now that they get it done.

Detroit also has the third highest odds in the entire Eastern conference. They sit behind the Cleveland Cavaliers at 11 to 1 and the New York Knicks at 16 to 1. The Pistons are sandwiched in between the Minnesota Timberwolves ranked No. 7 at 22 to 1 odds and the Golden State Warriors who are tied with Detroit at 25 to 1.

Pistons have low odds for a top team

The only team with a better record than the Detroit Pistons right now is the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder are currently on pace to break the single-season wins record of 73 and the Pistons are just three games behind the 20-1 Thunder. Despite the overwhelming success of this young Pistons team, five of the top eight seeds in the Western conference have higher odds to win the NBA Finals than Detroit.

There's little doubt regarding how surprising this start to the season is for Detroit. They have a lot of players who haven't proven themselves properly performing way above what people expected from them. Cade Cunningham is emerging as a true vocal and on-court leader of the team. Jalen Duren is having a season worthy of the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

The Pistons have already proven they don't listen much to the outside noise. If the Pistons stay on the pace they're currently at, Las Vegas will have no choice but to expect more and respect more of what this team is capable of.