Former Raptors Quiet as Pascal Siakam Helps Pacers Take Commanding Series Lead
Pascal Siakam turned in his quietest outing of the postseason, finishing with 12 points, three rebounds, and four assists as the Indiana Pacers cruised to a 129-103 win over the Milwaukee Bucks and took a commanding 3-1 series lead.
The former Toronto Raptors All-Star logged just 29 minutes in the blowout as Indiana took full advantage after Damian Lillard exited early with what appeared to be a torn Achilles.
Gary Trent Jr. could not pick up the slack for Milwaukee. He struggled to find a rhythm, managing just six points on 2-for-6 shooting in 32 minutes. With the Bucks now facing elimination and missing their best perimeter threat, Trent will need a much bigger performance if Milwaukee is going to extend the series.
Game 5 is set for Tuesday night in Indianapolis.
Anunoby Battles Through Shooting Woes as Knicks Survive Scare
It was a rough night offensively for OG Anunoby, but his defensive presence helped the Knicks survive. The former Raptors wing scored eight points on 3-for-13 shooting while adding three steals and a block in 39 minutes as New York edged Detroit 94-93 to grab a 3-1 series lead.
Anunoby spent much of the night chasing Cade Cunningham and helped force key late stops that secured the win.
For Detroit, Dennis Schröder was quiet off the bench, chipping in six points and two assists in 27 minutes while playing crucial minutes for the Pistons down the stretch.
The Knicks will try to close out the series Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Joseph Answers the Call for Orlando
Cory Joseph delivered his best showing of the playoffs Sunday, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting in Orlando’s 107-98 loss to the Boston Celtics.
The veteran guard stepped up for the Magic, adding three rebounds, six assists, and a steal over 27 minutes to provide some needed stability as Orlando fought to stay close.
The Magic kept it tight until the fourth quarter when Jayson Tatum took over to push Boston to a 3-1 series lead. Joseph’s effort was a bright spot for Orlando, but the Magic now must win three straight to avoid elimination.
Game 5 heads back to Boston on Tuesday night.