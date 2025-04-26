Gary Trent Jr. Ties Franchise Record For Bucks In Showdown of Former Raptors
Gary Trent Jr. just stepped up big time.
The former Toronto Raptors guard erupted for 37 points on 12-for-17 shooting, tying Ray Allen’s Bucks playoff record with nine made threes to lead Milwaukee to a 117-101 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 3.
Making his first start of the postseason, the 26-year-old sharpshooter got Milwaukee rolling early with eight points in the first quarter. He really broke out after halftime, hitting five threes in the third quarter, including a transition triple to tie the game and erase Indiana’s 10-point halftime lead. Trent finished with 18 points in the third quarter alone and set a new career-high for points in a playoff game.
Pascal Siakam continued his strong postseason for the Pacers, leading Indiana with 28 points on 12-for-19 shooting. The former Raptors All-Star has been Indiana’s most consistent scorer through three games, but it was not enough to keep pace with Milwaukee’s second-half surge.
Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard struggled, scoring just 6 points on 2-for-8 shooting, while Montreal native Bennedict Mathurin added 9 points off the bench but missed all four of his three-point attempts.
Joseph Quiet but Steady in Magic’s Game 3 Victory
Cory Joseph had another quiet night for the Orlando Magic, finishing with 6 points on 2-for-4 shooting in 28 minutes as the Magic edged out a crucial 95-93 victory over the Boston Celtics.
The former Raptors guard knocked down a pair of threes but mostly stayed in a low-usage role as Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero carried the Magic’s offense.
Alexander-Walker Plays Limited Role in Game 3 Victory
Nickeil Alexander-Walker played 14 minutes off the bench in Minnesota’s 116-104 Game 3 win over the Lakers on Friday night, finishing with 3 points on 1-for-4 shooting. The Canadian guard hit one three-pointer, grabbed 3 rebounds, and added a steal, providing defensive intensity in a limited role as the Timberwolves took a 2-1 lead in the series.