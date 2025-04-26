All Raptors

Gary Trent Jr. Ties Franchise Record For Bucks In Showdown of Former Raptors

Former Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. tied a Milwaukee Bucks playoff record to help clinch a crucial Game 3 win over Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers

Apr 6, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Gary Trent Jr. just stepped up big time.

The former Toronto Raptors guard erupted for 37 points on 12-for-17 shooting, tying Ray Allen’s Bucks playoff record with nine made threes to lead Milwaukee to a 117-101 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 3.

Making his first start of the postseason, the 26-year-old sharpshooter got Milwaukee rolling early with eight points in the first quarter. He really broke out after halftime, hitting five threes in the third quarter, including a transition triple to tie the game and erase Indiana’s 10-point halftime lead. Trent finished with 18 points in the third quarter alone and set a new career-high for points in a playoff game.

Pascal Siakam continued his strong postseason for the Pacers, leading Indiana with 28 points on 12-for-19 shooting. The former Raptors All-Star has been Indiana’s most consistent scorer through three games, but it was not enough to keep pace with Milwaukee’s second-half surge.

Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard struggled, scoring just 6 points on 2-for-8 shooting, while Montreal native Bennedict Mathurin added 9 points off the bench but missed all four of his three-point attempts.

Joseph Quiet but Steady in Magic’s Game 3 Victory

Cory Joseph had another quiet night for the Orlando Magic, finishing with 6 points on 2-for-4 shooting in 28 minutes as the Magic edged out a crucial 95-93 victory over the Boston Celtics.

The former Raptors guard knocked down a pair of threes but mostly stayed in a low-usage role as Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero carried the Magic’s offense.

Alexander-Walker Plays Limited Role in Game 3 Victory

Nickeil Alexander-Walker played 14 minutes off the bench in Minnesota’s 116-104 Game 3 win over the Lakers on Friday night, finishing with 3 points on 1-for-4 shooting. The Canadian guard hit one three-pointer, grabbed 3 rebounds, and added a steal, providing defensive intensity in a limited role as the Timberwolves took a 2-1 lead in the series.

