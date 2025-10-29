How to watch, listen and stream Kevin Durant, Rockets vs. Raptors
The Toronto Raptors are back at home as they take on Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets to complete their three-game set against Texas teams.
The Raptors lost on the road to the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs in back-to-back nights, but now they have a chance to salvage a win at home against the Rockets to get back on track. Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details
• Matchup: Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors
• Date: Friday, October 29
• Kickoff Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario
What channel is Rockets vs. Raptors on?
Rockets vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.
How to stream Rockets vs. Raptors live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NBA App
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• TSN 1050
• Sportsnet 590 The Fan
• SiriusXM NBA Radio
Rockets injury report
• PG Fred VanVleet (OUT - torn ACL)
• SF Dorian Finney-Smith (OUT - ankle)
Raptors injury report
• C Jakob Poeltl (QUESTIONABLE - lower back tightness)
Rockets vs. Raptors preview
The Raptors are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak as they take on the Houston Rockets at home. After two games on the road, the Raptors have a chance to return home for the Rockets' annual trip to Scotiabank Arena.
The Rockets look a little different from the last time the two teams played. Former Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet was the starting point guard, but a torn ACL suffered in the offseason has him out for the year.
Instead, the Rockets are rolling with Amen Thompson as the starting point guard with Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant as the other top players on the team. The Rockets acquired Durant in a trade with the Phoenix Suns over the offseason that saw Canadian forward Dillon Brooks, former No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green and No. 10 overall selection Khaman Maluach head to the Valley.
If the Raptors are going to win, their defense will have to be on point, especially against a Rockets team that can win in so many ways. It won't be easy for the Raptors to get back in the win column, but the fact that they are back home and their effort is in the right place, they may be able to pull out a victory.