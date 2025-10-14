Raptors forward could see major role in rookie season
Toronto Raptors rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles is one of the reasons fans should be excited for the upcoming season.
Murray-Boyles, the No. 9 overall pick out of South Carolina, is already looking the part of an NBA player, according to general manager Bobby Webster.
“Very rarely do you see a rookie coming in and impact the game in a positive way. I think the one area he can do, and is probably the best way for rookies, is on the defensive end," Webster said in his media day press conference h/t NBA Analysis Network.
“He’s incredibly disruptive defensively, and we’ve seen that here in September. You saw it in college, you saw it in Summer League.
“So I think that probably would be the incentive for the coaches to put him in the game."
Murray-Boyles making noise for Raptors
The Raptors like what they have seen from Murray-Boyles and feel he can contribute right away. The rawness from a rookie is always exciting to see, but it's hard to predict how the toll of a first NBA season can have on a young player.
“But he’s got a long way to go. I think he’s still got a 20 year old body. He’s still getting used to [it], he hasn’t even been on a road trip yet in the NBA, but I think, yeah, you’ll see on the defensive end is where he’ll really make his impact," Webster said.
At 6-7, Murray-Boyles has the ideal size for an NBA wing. He can guard pretty much any position from point guards to power forwards, making him a versatile option for head coach Darko Rajakovic's rotation.
Murray-Boyles could have a chance to be the team's No. 2 power forward behind Scottie Barnes, earning minutes when the former All-Star has a point guard run or needs to take a rest. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Murray-Boyles play 15-20 minutes per night as he gets his feet wet in the NBA.
Murray-Boyles' defense is what will carry him throughout his first season in the league. If his 3-point shot and offensive game can improve, he could find himself becoming one of the most important Raptors players very quickly.
Murray-Boyles and the Raptors have two more preseason games, one against the Boston Celtics on the road before facing the Brooklyn Nets at home. Those will give him chances to get some run underneath him before the season begins.