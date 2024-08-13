Raptors Mailbag: Bruce Brown's Future, Raptors Expectations, & Toronto's Rotation
With the Olympics in the rearview mirror, we've officially hit the slowest part of the offseason with about a month and a half to go before media day for the Toronto Raptors.
I figured it'd be a good time to take some questions and as always feel free to direct message me or respond to one of my Instagram stories @aaronbenrose whenever I share a callout for questions.
Without further ado:
What would constitute a good season for the Raptors this year? What do you want to see? - @Mr.bo_jingles
Development is really the key to this season. If Scottie Barnes can take another step forward and Toronto sees growth from Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, and its rookies, it'll be a successful season. I don't think record matters much as long as it's clear the team is trending in the right direction for the future.
That said, some luck on lottery night wouldn't hurt. If this season ends with a top pick in next year's draft it would be pretty helpful too.
Do you think Shai will ever be a Raptor? PS I know he signed a 5 year deal = @ali.beydoun24
Probably not. Sorry.
Sometimes players prefer not to play at home too. I can't speak for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but it can be a lot of pressure to play in front of family and friends every night with people constantly asking for tickets and handouts.
Do you think a Bruce Brown trade most likely happens at the deadline? - @jandugurman
Probably, but at this point, two trade cycles have come and gone and I would have bet on Bruce Brown being moved then too. I don't really know why he's still on the team. I don't think his trade value is going to go up significantly as he gets closer to free agency next summer.
Who cracks the next four in the bench rotation assuming the first five are IQ, Gradey, RJ, Scottie, and Jak? - @macdimanlig
Until Bruce Brown is traded, I'd put him in there alongside Kelly Olynyk, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Davion Mitchell as the next four off the bench. I haven't seen much from Ochai Agbaji but I'd probably slot him in there next. I think Chris Boucher, Jamal Shead, and Jonathan Mogbo all start the year on the outside looking in.
Should the Raps target any FA remaining? - @jimmy_yourmortgagemap
I've been intrigued by Isaac Okoro who remains a restricted free agent. He's pretty much the only free agent that interests me at this point in the summer. I doubt we see a deal get done there, but that's probably my best answer to your question.
Christian Koloko could be an interesting target if he gets medically cleared to return at some point in the next few weeks. His agent told me Koloko would have no problem returning to the Raptors and Toronto is among many teams interested in the 7-foot-1 center.
Why did the Raptors waive Sasha Vezenkov? Thought the Raptors could've used him - @maybesquishyz
I was intrigued about Sasha Vezenkov as a Raptors as well but this basically came down to Vezenkov wanting to return to Europe and being willing to give back his entire salary to do so. Toronto could have held him hostage but that wouldn't have been a very good look for anyone.
That deal with Sacramento for Vezenkov and Davion Mitchell ended up being a real heist for Toronto who took on very little salary just to give the Kings extra flexibility.