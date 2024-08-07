Christian Koloko's Agent Shares Update as Former Raptors Big Works Toward a Return
Christian Koloko can only wait.
It’s been almost 16 months since Koloko last saw NBA action. At the time, he looked like part of the future for the Toronto Raptors. The former No. 33 pick in the 2022 NBA draft wrapped up his rookie campaign in Toronto with a 24-minute, seven-point showing against the Milwaukee Bucks. The expectation was he’d be part of the organization's frontcourt rotation moving forward.
But life threw a curveball.
Koloko missed all of last season with a career-threatening blood clot issue. In January, he was waived by the Raptors and referred to the league’s Fitness-to-Play panel where he’s been unable to play ever since.
Suddenly there’s hope Koloko’s career isn’t over yet.
“We had a major breakthrough with his blood clot issue,” Koloko’s agent Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports told me. “They found the issue and he had corrective surgery and has been recovering (for) the last 4 months.”
Koloko, 24, has been off blood thinners for a month, Andrews said, and in roughly two weeks he’ll undergo a scan for blood clots to see how he’s progressed.
“If there’s none, then everything is fine,” Andrews said.
In the meantime, the 7-foot-1 Cameroonian big man has been working out at full strength, Andrews said, and Koloko's team of doctors cleared him about a month ago for five-on-five, full-contract drills.
But there’s still work to do.
Koloko began the NBA’s Fitness-to-Play process three weeks ago and the expectation is it could take a few more weeks before a panel of the league's doctors fully clears him for a return to the NBA.
While there’s been no official clearance yet, Andrew said several teams have begun to register interest in Koloko. The former Arizona Wildcat product held a workout in Las Vegas during Summer League that was heavily attended by league personnel.
Among those teams following Koloko has been the Raptors who have admittedly been “keeping tabs” on Koloko, Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri said during his season-ending media availability in April.
Toronto has two open roster spots for training camp, one standard contract spot up for grabs following the departure of Sasha Vezenkov, and nearly $11.4 million to spend this season while remaining under the luxury tax threshold for this year.
“The Raptors have kept very close eyes on his situation,” Andrews said. “And Koloko would have no problem coming back to the Raptors.”
For now, though, all Koloko and his team can do is wait for the go-ahead. He’ll continue training for an opportunity as he prepares for his return.
At some point soon, the hope is that’ll happen.