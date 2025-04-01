Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 1
A lot is at stake in the futures market on Tuesday night for Toronto Raptors bettors.
Toronto is just two wins away from clearing its preseason win total, but it has a tough matchup against the Chicago Bulls, who have won six of their last 10 games entering tonight’s contest.
Chicago was blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, so this is a quick turnaround against a Toronto team that has been resting players in an attempt to tank over the last month.
Toronto has beaten a ton of bad teams as of late, winning four games in a row to move into the No. 11 seed in the East. Can it spoil Chicago’s quest for the No. 9 seed in the conference?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash on the first day of April.
Raptors vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors +5 (-115)
- Bulls -5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +164
- Bulls: -198
Total
- 235.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Raptors vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 1
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, TSN
- Raptors record: 28-47
- Bulls record: 33-42
Raptors vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Ochai Agbaji – out
- RJ Barrett – out
- Gradey Dick – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Jared Rhoden – questionable
Bulls Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Raptors vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 24.5 Points and Assists (-115)
Even though the Raptors have been limiting the minutes of some of their best players, Immanuel Quickley has at least 25 points and assists in seven of the last 10 games he’s appeared in.
Over that stretch, IQ is averaging 20.7 points and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 38.6 percent from 3. Against a Bulls team that is 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game and plays at a top-three pace, Quickley should be able to stuff the stat sheet – even in limited playing time – on Tuesday.
Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
The Raptors haven’t won a ton of games on the road this season, but they’ve been elite against the spread no matter where they have played.
As road underdogs, the Raptors are 21-14 against the spread, a much better mark than Chicago’s 5-7 against the spread record as a home favorite.
In fact, the Bulls are just 14-23 straight up at home in the 2024-25 season.
Now that Chicago is playing the second night of a back-to-back, I have a hard time trusting it against this Raptors team that has suddenly flipped a switch and won four straight.
Toronto is No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games, and the Bulls (losers of two in a row) have fallen back to the No. 10 seed after a strong stretch in late March.
Chicago may win this game, but the Raptors should be able to keep it close on Tuesday night.
Pick: Raptors +5 (-115 at DraftKings)
