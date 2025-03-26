Raptors vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 26
The Toronto Raptors knocked off the Washington Wizards on Monday night, and they’ll look to pick up a second straight win against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.
Brooklyn dropped its fourth game in a row on Monday – this one against the Dallas Mavericks – and it continues to slip in the standings ahead of the end of the regular season.
The Nets would love to land a better pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and their lottery odds have improved with their recent struggles.
Meanwhile, Toronto has already played itself out as a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (barring some wild lottery luck), and it’s actually won five of its last 10 games. Can it keep things rolling on the road tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this matchup between two lottery-bound squads.
Raptors vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors +1.5 (-112)
- Nets -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +110
- Nets: -130
Total
- 215 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raptors vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 26
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, YES Network
- Raptors record: 25-47
- Nets record: 23-49
Raptors vs. Nets Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
- Jared Rhoden – out
- Gradey Dick – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Chris Boucher – out
Nets Injury Report
- Reece Beekman – out
- Tyson Etienne – out
- Tosan Evbuomwan – out
- Cameron Johnson – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Day’Ron Sharpe – out
Raptors vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- RJ Barrett OVER 18.5 Points (-110)
Since Feb. 1, RJ Barrett has played in just 13 games, but he’s averaging 20.8 points per game on over 16 shots per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from 3.
Barrett has at least 19 points in eight of those games, and he should see a ton of usage in this matchup with Jakob Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick and Brandon Ingram all out of the lineup.
Raptors vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
It’s hard to love either team in this matchup since they’re both resting players (Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl for Toronto, Cameron Johnson for Brooklyn) in hopes of landing a higher draft pick.
Still, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes should be in action for the Raptors, which raises their ceiling, especially on the offensive end, compared to the Nets.
Brooklyn has dropped four in a row while the Raptors are 5-5 in their last 10 games, posting a net rating that is 2.5 points per 100 possessions better over this most recent 10-game stretch.
Toronto is also an impressive 20-14 against the spread as a road underdog even though it has just nine road wins all season.
I’ll take the points in a game between two tanking teams on Wednesday night.
Pick: Raptors +1.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
