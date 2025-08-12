Leonard Miller, Kyshawn George Headline Canada’s 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Camp Roster
Leonard Miller and Kyshawn George will headline Canada’s training camp roster as the Senior Men’s National Team begins preparations for the 2025 FIBA Men’s AmeriCup in Managua, Nicaragua.
Miller, a 21-year-old forward from Scarborough, is coming off his sophomore season with the Minnesota Timberwolves in which he appeared in 13 games last season. The 6-foot-10 wing brings length, athleticism, and defensive versatility that could make him a difference-maker on the international stage. George, a 6-foot-8 guard from Monthey, Switzerland, is heading into his sophomore season with the Washington Wizards being taken with the 24th pick in last year’s draft. His combination of size, shooting, and playmaking gives Canada another versatile perimeter threat.
The pair will be part of a 14-man group training at the OVO Athletic Centre in Toronto from Aug. 12–17 before travelling to Miami for a series of exhibition games against the United States. The final roster will be announced ahead of the AmeriCup, which runs Aug. 22–31.
Quincy Guerrier, fresh off a season with Raptors 905, will add G League experience and a strong inside-out scoring presence. Veterans Kyle Wiltjer, Trae Bell-Haynes, and Nate Darling return to provide leadership, while younger contributors like Charles Bediako, Mfiondu Kabengele, and Isiaha Mike round out a roster blending experience with fresh energy.
“This camp is an important step for our team, to prepare for the AmeriCup and provide our athletes and coaches the opportunity to build cohesion as we start the LA 2028 quad,” general manager Rowan Barrett said in a press release. “With a mix of youth and experience in this group, we are excited to compete for Canada in Nicaragua.”
Canada finished fourth at the 2022 AmeriCup in Recife, Brazil, and has built momentum over the past two years, winning bronze at the 2023 FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup and qualifying for the Olympic Games in 2024 for the first time since Sydney 2000.
The Canadians will open AmeriCup play Aug. 23 against host Nicaragua.