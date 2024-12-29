Raptors Near Full Strength vs Hawks: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors are getting healthy as they host the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will return home Sunday night for a 6 p.m. ET tipoff against the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Bruce Brown appears poised to make his season debut after offseason knee surgery and an extended ramp-up. With 19 games remaining before the trade deadline, Brown has an opportunity to prove he is healthy and valuable as a potential trade asset. Expect the 28-year-old guard to see limited minutes initially as Toronto integrates him into the rotation and looks to showcase his abilities.
- Toronto's defense has struggled significantly in Jakob Poeltl's absence, leaving the frontcourt vulnerable. Poeltl's anticipated return should provide much-needed stability to the Raptors' backline, but the team still has plenty of room for defensive growth this season. The key focus on Sunday will be containing Trae Young, who has historically posed challenges for Toronto.
- If the Raptors approach full strength on Sunday, it will be intriguing to see how they manage their rotation. While Toronto's veterans might warrant more minutes, prioritizing development could mean giving the rookies additional playing time. A healthy roster is undoubtedly a good problem to have, but determining who gets on the court could prove challenging until the trade deadline provides clarity.
Injury Reports
The Raptors have listed Poeltl, Brown, Davion Mitchell, Jamal Shead, and Ja'Kobe Walter as questionable. Immanuel Quickley remains out.
The Hawks are on the second night of a back-to-back and have yet to share their injury report.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +1.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 48.8%. The total for the game is 238.5.
