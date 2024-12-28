Raptors’ Prized Trade Asset Nearing Long-Awaited Season Debut
Bruce Brown is finally on the verge of his season debut.
The Toronto Raptors have listed the 28-year-old guard as questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, potentially marking his first appearance of the season after undergoing offseason knee surgery. This is the first time Brown has been upgraded to questionable status, a sign he’s nearing game readiness as he works back into shape.
Brown is expected to slide into Toronto’s rotation upon his return, with the team aiming to bolster his trade value ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. The Raptors acquired the 6-foot-4 guard from the Indiana Pacers last season, intending to move him at the 2024 deadline. However, Toronto was unable to find a suitor willing to trade a first-round pick for Brown.
This year, the Raptors have 19 games before the trade deadline to assess Brown’s value on the court. Despite his proven track record as a high-quality role player for contending teams, his $23 million expiring contract may limit what Toronto can receive in return. Still, Brown’s defensive versatility and ability to thrive in playoff environments should make him a desirable asset for teams eyeing a postseason push.
The rest of Toronto’s roster appears to be nearing full strength as well. Jakob Poeltl is listed as questionable with a bilateral groin injury that has sidelined him for four games. Davion Mitchell (illness), Jamal Shead (knee), and rookie Ja’Kobe Walter (shoulder) are also questionable to face Atlanta.
Meanwhile, Immanuel Quickley remains sidelined with a UCL sprain that has kept him out of action since mid-November. His absence has left a significant void in Toronto’s backcourt, adding to the challenges of a rebuilding season.