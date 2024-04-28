Rockets' Alperen Sengun Vows To Be 'Greater' Next Season
HOUSTON — Alperen Sengun finished third for Most Improved Player of the Year. However, if not for a season-ending ankle injury, Sengun may have ended his third season with the award.
However, despite falling short of the yearly award, Sengun had a career season in which he averaged 21.1 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. In 63 games played, Sengun made major improvements during his first season playing under coach Ime Udoka.
His best game of the season came during the Rockets' 13-point victory over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on March 5. He scored a career-high 45 points in the win, to go along with 16 rebounds, five steals and a block.
But despite the career season, Sengun vowed on social media that he will be "greater" amid his fourth season.
"We had a great season of growth as a Houston Rockets family," Sengun said via Instagram. "I'm pretty proud of this. But it's not enough for us. We will fight till the last moment for greater success next season.
"We saw so much love and support the whole season. Big thank you to the Houston Rockets family for this. I also want to say thank you to my country. Their care made me so happy and gave me strength. I will try hard to make our fans and country more proud. See you all next season."
