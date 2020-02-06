The Rockets made two deals before the trade deadline on Thursday, and each move signaled a further commitment to their recent small-ball trend.

Houston made a major splash late Tuesday night, trading center Clint Capela to the Hawks in a four-team deal. Capela's replacement has yet to arrive. The Rockets dealt Capela (along with Gerald Green, Nene and a 2020 first round pick) for former Timberwolves forward Robert Covington, and on Thursday, they acquired forward Bruno Caboclo from the Grizzlies.

General manager Daryl Morey could still add a big via the buyout market, but he said he's currently "comfortable," with the Rockets' roster as of Thursday afternoon.

“We feel comfortable with the roster as it is,” Morey told the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. “We have at least 10 [players] Mike [D'Antoni] is comfortable putting on the floor to win big-time playoff games.”

The Rockets currently have two centers, 21-year-old Isaiah Hartenstein and veteran Tyson Chandler. Neither have logged significant minutes of late. Instead, D'Antoni has relied heavily on small-ball lineups, often deploying 6'5" forward P.J. Tucker at center. The Rockets are 3–0 in their last three games without a traditional five.

Covington is unlikely to play significant minutes at center, and Caboclo is expected to be out until the All-Star break due to a knee injury. But both should be able to strengthen the Rockets' frontcourt rotation as the playoffs near. Covington is 6'9", and he was a member of the 2017-18 All-Defense team. He can guard four positions, and he ranks No. 6 in the league in deflections this season. Covington will likely be the Rockets' most valuable defensive piece aside from Tucker.

"The best way to play with our stars that we feel is the one that gives us the best chance to win the championship is with a stretch four, playing up-tempo, shooting and wing defenders,” Morey told Feigen. “Robert Covington was for sure the best one available.”

Caboclo is an intriguing, albeit unproven, addition. The 24-year-old averaged 8.3 points and 23.5 minutes per game last season with the Grizzlies, pulling down 8.2 rebounds per 36 minutes. Caboclo remains a bit of a shaky shooter and a raw offensive talent, though he should make an immediate defensive impact when healthy. Caboclo has a 7'7" wingspan despite standing 6'9". Perhaps D'Antoni tabs him as a potential small-ball center.

Covington is available for the Rockets' matchup against the Lakers on Thursday night, while Russell Westbrook is questionable due to a thumb injury.

Tip-off from the Staples Center in Los Angeles is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT.