Former Rockets Star Turns Heads En Route to NBA Comeback
The 2020-21 season for the Houston Rockets was the epitome of a bumpy ride. The franchise was coming off yet another disappointing postseason exit in the 2020 bubble, falling in the second round to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers within five games.
In the offseason, the Rockets parted with Russell Westbrook, Daryl Morey, and Mike D'Antoni, in favor of John Wall, Rafael Stone, and Stephen Silas. Houston added Christian Wood in free agency, who was viewed as one of the biggest dominoes of the 2020 free agent class.
The constants were James Harden and P.J. Tucker, although both were eventually dealt by the trade deadline. Harden netted a historic haul of draft picks, in addition to Victor Oladipo, who the Rockets chose over Jarrett Allen and Caris Levert, drawing criticism at the time.
The Wall-Oladipo-Wood trio was short-lived, although they did go 3-2 when they took the court together. Oladipo averaged 21.2 points, five assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 20 games with the Rockets.
Oladipo was even offered a $45.2 million extension by the Rockets' brass but decided against signing it. Two months later, Oladipo was dealt once more to the Miami Heat, in exchange for Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley, and draft capital.
The two-time All-Star spent the next two seasons in South Beach, but was limited to just 50 games due to various injuries. Oladipo hasn't taken the court since 2023, missing two entire seasons due to said injuries, although the Rockets ironically reacquired him in the 2023 trade that shipped Kevin Porter Jr. to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The latest buzz on the Oladipo front has him eyeing a potential NBA comeback, as told by ESPN's Jeremy Woo.
"The two-time All-Star, 33, was part of a well-attended private workout in Las Vegas on Monday morning, with a large contingent of NBA and European teams attending. Oladipo played full-court five-on-five in a group workout of international pros. Multiple team sources in attendance came away impressed, with Oladipo described as being in excellent shape as he pursues another comeback."
Woo continued.
"His long injury history has delayed his potential return, but there's currently some consideration around the league that he might eventually work his way into a roster spot, as teams finalize plans to round out their depth entering the fall."
According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Miami Heat were in attendance of Oladipo's workout.
Time will tell if the ex-Rockets star will be able to regain entry into the league.