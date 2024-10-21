Is Jalen Green’s Deal Worth It for Houston Rockets?
On Monday, guard Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets agreed to a long-awaited contract extension that will keep his talents with the franchise for three more years. For a measly $106 million, that is.
Drafted No. 2 overall in 2021 to kick off the team’s rebuild, Green has long been looked at as the franchise player in Houston. His on-court prowess hasn’t quite lived up to that just yet, but he’s hovered near that line for seasons now.
Most recently, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 19.6 points on 42% shooting overall, adding 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.8 steals per game. He shot 33% from beyond the arc.
News of the deal is likely music to fan’s ears, who don’t have to trounce into the season knowing if it will retain its longterm starter. But how did the organization fare in negotiations? Did it land a good player on cost? Or is it now crippled with a looming contract?
Let’s first examine the deal a bit more closely. The hyper-scorer is set to make around $35 million per season. Green was eligible for a maximum extension of five years and $225 million. It’s interesting he was only signed for three — with the last season offering a player option — and potentially even more interesting the team got him on a bit of a discount.
Thirty-five million a year certainly is a pretty penny, but it hurts the team’s pockets vastly less than the max would, especially with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement switching the financial’s up.
In order for Green to truly be worth it, he’ll likely need to recapture at least some of his scorching March slate from last season, where he averaged 27.7 points on near-50% shooting overall, adding an above average 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals in the process. Most of his NBA awkwardness can be attributed to shot-selection and decision-making, both of which have improved over the years, but not to the point of being the No. 1 scoring option.
Even if he can split the difference between his career stats and that stretch, Houston would have themselves a player.
While preseason is to be taken with a grain of salt, Green did look visibly more controlled throughout, offering up a 30-piece in the team's final match before the real deal.
For now, the organization need not worry. It’s locked in a talented, high-ceiling player for several more seasons. Which it will use to evaluate how to return to contention.
The team opens up its 2024-25 regular season with 7 p.m. game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Having now locked in Green and fellow 2021-draftee Alperen Sengun, the team is ready to roll out the very same starting five as last season, with Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. flanking.
