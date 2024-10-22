Grading Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun’s Contract Extensions With the Rockets
The Houston Rockets and their young stars reached agreements on contract extensions yesterday, which means that Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green are locked in on deals for the near future. After concern about the two not getting deals done before the 6 p.m. ET deadline on Oct. 21, the two will not hit restricted free agency this summer.
Neither player received the maximum extension, but each one is significantly different. How did the Rockets do in keeping the young core around for a little while longer?
Sengun Receives Five-Year, $185 Million Extension
This was more of a worry for Houston fans than Green's contract. Sengun has become a star for the Rockets, taking the reigns as an offensive savant. The Turkish center averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists last season, and has shown rapid improvement in his first three NBA seasons.
A max deal would've given Sengun $225 million which would be $45 million per year. However, the 22-year-old has an AAV of $37 million, and will make less than fellow 2021 draftees Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley. Sengun has outperformed these two in the last year or so.
Sengun's yearly salary will be at an incline, and he will have a player option for the 2029-30 season. Next season, Sengun will make just under $31.9 million. In what would be the final season of the contract, he'd make $42.1 million. The Rockets managed to ink their star to a salary lower than expected, and Sengun has the potential to be one of the best centers in the league.
Grade: A
Green Receives Three-Year, $106 Million Extension
Green's extension tells a different story. It's extremely evident that the Rockets were not completely sold on keeping him for the long term, so he gets a shorter deal with a player option for the 2027-28 season. Green will make $32.7 million next season, and would make just under $38 million in the third year.
It's a big gamble for the Rockets. They're taking a chance on a player who has struggled with inconsistency and inefficiency throughout his three-year career. He hasn't had the same improvement as Sengun, and hasn't proven to play winning basketball.
The Rockets only saw rapid improvement after Ime Udoka became the head coach, Sengun rose into stardom, and veterans came to the team. Green has been more of the same player. It's obvious that Houston was more reluctant to offer Green an extension than Sengun.
The contract being a short deal makes sense for Houston, as Green could be a free agent as soon as 2027 if things don't work out. The incline of the yearly salary could also become a positive, as there is always a chance that he improves due to his age.
All in all, the deal isn't bad at all, but it doesn't prove anything. Houston has gotten better with Green on the team over the past few seasons, but the improvement isn't a product of his numbers. The Rockets look cautiously optimistic regarding this contract.
Grade: B-
