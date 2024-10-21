Rockets, Jalen Green Agree to Contract Extension Before NBA Season
The Houston Rockets are being proactive. They eliminated a potential distraction by signing rising star guard Jalen Green to a rookie contract extension just before the deadline.
On Monday, the Rockets and Green agreed on a three-year, $109 million contract. The terms of the agreement have a player option before the third season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
"The deal includes a player option in the third season, providing Green the ability to increase his earning potential down the road," Charania reported.
The deal serves protection to both sides. Green gets to stay in Houston on an extended contract with a pay raise, but he now has the potential to earn nearly $240 million over the next five years if he takes the leap he seems on the verge of taking.
According to Charania, this is the first two-plus-one contract signed by an NBA player for a rookie contract extension.
Heading into his fourth season with contract security, there's still a large incentive for Green to improve upon his game and take the much-needed leap as it pertains to his efficiency. The unique deal put together by both sides benefitted both parties. The Rockets have bought themselves time to see what their current young core can become as they develop together without having to break up the band so soon.
The 22-year-old guard averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists a season ago, particularly thriving late in the season. He's proven to be a solid scorer, but doing so both in volume and with efficiency will be key to him reaching the next level as a star player in the NBA.
