Skip to main content

Rockets Injury Update: Jalen Green (Shoulder) Questionable vs. Clippers

The Houston Rockets could be without second-year prospect Jalen Green Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets second-year prospect Jalen Green is questionable for Monday night's contest against the 7-6 Los Angeles Clippers. According to the Rockets' injury report Sunday evening, Green's questionable game status is due to right shoulder soreness. 

Green scored a game-high 33 points in Houston's 119-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday night inside the Smoothie King Center. Green almost led the Rockets to a comeback victory after scoring 15 points in the third quarter. 

He is currently averaging 21.8 points on 42.6/37.5/78.6 shooting splits.

"Jalen Green got going in the second half," Zion Williamson said. 'When they missed a three, they will get the rebound and throw it back to him. At that point, [his shooting] became muscle memory, and he began knocking shots down."

In addition to Green, Rockets center Bruno Fernando and forward Jae'Sean Tate have already been ruled out. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to coach Stephen Silas, Fernando (left patellar tendinosis) is coming along well in his recovery. Tate (right ankle soreness) is expected to be a while before making any signs of progression.

Tate has been dealing with a nagging right ankle injury since training camp, which has kept him in and out of the lineup. After recording nine points and five rebounds in a 124-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 30, Tate has missed the previous six games.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Screen Shot 2022-11-13 at 1.07.07 PM
News

'Experience is the Best Teacher': Rockets Show Growth in Four-Game Road Trip

By Riley Sheppard
USATSI_19212518
News

Stephen Silas Shares Reasoning For Rockets Assigning TyTy Washington To G League

By Coty M. Davis
Ky Rockets
News

Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets Suspension Update

By Inside The Rockets Staff
USATSI_19424604
News

Rockets Game 13 Notebook: No Pain, No Gain In NOLA

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19424377
News

'Those Things Add Up': Zion Williamson Reflects On Jalen Green, Rockets Third Quarter Eruption

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19422541
News

Rockets End Second Four-Game Road Trip In Loss To Pelicans

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19317883
News

Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Draws Inspiration From Astros Championship

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17891952
News

Rockets vs Pelicans: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

By Coty M. Davis