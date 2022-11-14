Rockets Injury Update: Jalen Green (Shoulder) Questionable vs. Clippers

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets second-year prospect Jalen Green is questionable for Monday night's contest against the 7-6 Los Angeles Clippers. According to the Rockets' injury report Sunday evening, Green's questionable game status is due to right shoulder soreness.

Green scored a game-high 33 points in Houston's 119-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday night inside the Smoothie King Center. Green almost led the Rockets to a comeback victory after scoring 15 points in the third quarter.

He is currently averaging 21.8 points on 42.6/37.5/78.6 shooting splits.

"Jalen Green got going in the second half," Zion Williamson said. 'When they missed a three, they will get the rebound and throw it back to him. At that point, [his shooting] became muscle memory, and he began knocking shots down."

In addition to Green, Rockets center Bruno Fernando and forward Jae'Sean Tate have already been ruled out.

According to coach Stephen Silas, Fernando (left patellar tendinosis) is coming along well in his recovery. Tate (right ankle soreness) is expected to be a while before making any signs of progression.

Tate has been dealing with a nagging right ankle injury since training camp, which has kept him in and out of the lineup. After recording nine points and five rebounds in a 124-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 30, Tate has missed the previous six games.

