Rockets Must 'Stay Patient' with Amen Thompson

Amen Thompson is entering his second season with the Houston Rockets.

Apr 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are armed with seven first-round talents from the past four drafts, including 2023 No. 4 overall pick Amen Thompson.

Thompson had a strong rookie season, averaging 9.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 62 appearances with the Rockets.

The Rockets have been looking for a star to trade for, and they would need to give some high-end young talent like Thompson in return, but Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes that the team should hold onto him.

"Thompson is an elite defensive talent already with his size and athleticism. With three years left on his rookie contract, the Rockets should stay patient and see if he can develop a reliable outside shot as well," Swartz wrote.

Thompson is likely to come off the bench again in his second season with Fred VanVleet as the team's starting point guard, but the veteran's future in Houston is uncertain after the upcoming season. The Rockets have a team option on VanVleet for the 2025-26 campaign, and they could look to move on from him if they feel Thompson is ready to step up and take on the starting point guard role.

Thompson can defend most players on the floor but his offensive game needs to improve. If it does, he could become the team's point guard of the future.

