Rockets Off to Ravishing Start

The Houston Rockets have looked good so far this season.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have very little to complain about as the team is just a few weeks into the season.

For the most part, the Rockets have remained competitive in the early part of the season, and that has to impress coach Ime Udoka, who has Houston towards the top in some important statistical categories.

"The Houston Rockets are in the top seven in both offensive and defensive rating. They have six players averaging double-figures (and a seventh at 9.8). And every player with at least 80 minutes has a season-long plus-minus over zero," Bleacher Report contributor Andy Bailey writes. "So, even if Jalen Green is struggling to make twos, Alperen Şengün's threes aren't falling and Fred VanVleet is struggling from everywhere (though he did have 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting Wednesday), it's easy to be optimistic about this young roster."

It remains to be seen if the Rockets will be able to withstand this early-season consistency, but even if they can just remain close, they will be one of the more dangerous teams in the Western Conference throughout the season.

The upstart Rockets are back in action tomorrow as they take on the rebuilding Detroit Pistons in a Sunday matinee matchup. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

