Houston Rockets Rank Top Five in Free Agency Power Rankings
The Houston Rockets have been the beneficiaries of what some may call the best offseason in the NBA going into the 2025-26 season this fall. Their front office has been rated among the top five in several categories this summer, thanks to the moves their staff has made. The most recent top-five ranking came from ESPN's Free Agency NBA Power Rankings.
General Manager Rafael Stone made it clear early in the offseason that he'd do whatever it takes to turn the Rockets into a true championship contender.
"Continuity is great, but the goal ultimately is to build a championship team. And if we think that there's a move or a series of moves that make it more likely we will be that, then we would ignore continuity, and we do those moves," said Stone via the Houston Chronicle.
The Rockets general manager showed fans he meant every word he said as Houston went on a spree this offseason, adding Clint Capela, Dorian Finney-Smith and JD Davidson through free agency. And of course, trading for an alpha-scorer in Kevin Durant without having to lose any of their core players.
Because of the front office's terrific efforts this summer, several ESPN writers consider Houston to have the No. 2 best free agency this offseason on their rankings. This ranking pushed the Rockets up three spots from their previous No. 5 slot.
"Disappointed with a first-round exit from the postseason, Houston wasted no time in addressing its need for offensive by bringing aboard 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant while also bolstering depth and perimeter defense with the addition of Dorian Finney-Smith. Those experienced veterans joinFred VanVleet and a young, hungry cast of rising stars, including Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. The Rockets are also banking on improvement (especially on the defensive end) from the sharp-shooting Reed Sheppard, who was impressive during summer league, showing Houston he is ready for an increased role. Frontcourt depth will be a sneaky strength, too," stated ESPN's Michael C. Wright.
Only the reigning NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder, are ranked above the Houston Rockets for ESPN's rankings, which Houston fans should be ecstatic about heading into a star-studded Western Conference this upcoming season.
Houston will head into fall training camp on a positive note and with high expectations. After all their moves this summer and a taste of the playoffs last season for their young core, the Rockets will certainly look to contend for an NBA championship this season.