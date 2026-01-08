Rockets Rise to Top Two in CBS Sports' Latest NBA Power Rankings

The Houston Rockets have found their stride since the end of December, having won five of their last six games. They've beaten some good teams, winning on the back of their defense.

In that stretch, going back to Christmas Day, Houston is allowing an average of just 103 points per game, ranking first in defensive rating (108.2). On the offensive end, Kevin Durant has stepped up his production in a major way, putting up 27.8 points, 7.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds over his last six games.

The Rockets' recent success has not only kept them in the top six of a crowded Western Conference but also propelled them near the top of CBS Sports' most recent NBA power rankings from Brad Botkin. Houston has risen two spots to No. 2 in the league, only behind the 27-9 Detroit Pistons.

"Houston has won five of six after Kevin Durant delivered a game-winning dagger against the Suns on Monday," Botkin wrote. "The Rockets don't have the signature wins that San Antonio has over OKC, and the Spurs won the lone head-to-head, but right now Houston is getting the results."

The first question when seeing these power rankings is, 'Where are the Oklahoma City Thunder?' After a brutal 124-97 loss at home to the Charlotte Hornets, Botkin dropped them down to sixth. It's also worth noting that they've lost six of their last 12 games, after many assumed they'd be in contention to break the all-time wins record.

The Pistons, although first, aren't any more invincible than the Thunder, and the last few weeks have proven that the league is truly wide open. Oklahoma City isn't quite the juggernaut we thought, at least for now, which gives Houston the perfect opportunity to capitalize on elite two-way basketball.

With offensive pieces in Durant and Alperen Sengun, high-level defenders in Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, and solid depth under head coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets have the pieces to go far in the playoffs.

Tonight, Houston will play the first of a two-game series in Portland against the Trail Blazers. From there, the schedule gets a bit easier with matchups against the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls.

The Rockets have the chance to expand upon their recent success and contend for a top-three spot in the West. At this point, every game counts, given such small separation between a guaranteed playoff spot and the Play-In Tournament.