How the Luka Doncic-Lakers Trade Impacts the Houston Rockets' Trade Market
The NBA world was rocked in the early minutes of Sunday morning. In a three-team deal, the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick, per Shams Charania of ESPN. The Utah Jazz were the third facilitator, receiving Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.
In what could be the biggest trade in the history of the league, and what was an unexpected move just days before the NBA trade deadline, the Lakers have given up their long-time center for what they hope to be the next legendary player for the franchise. Doncic, who was traded to the Mavericks on draft night in 2018, had just led Dallas to the 2024 NBA Finals and is a perennial MVP candidate.
This move drastically alters the NBA trade market, which could affect the Houston Rockets just days before the Feb. 6 deadline. The Rockets have shown interest in a few players, including Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets) and Robert Williams III (Portland Trail Blazers).
Doncic was considered to be one of the few 'untouchable' players in the league, as well as a top-five talent. He has consistently been in the MVP conversation year after year, but at just 25 years old, he finds himself traded for a 31-year-old Davis and just one first-round pick.
Make no mistake, Davis is still an incredible talent, but for the Mavericks to trade their franchise star for him and just one draft pick isn't enough of a return. This move affects the value of every player around the NBA who is one the trade block.
The Rockets have plenty of players and draft picks to give up in a trade without changing the young core. The move could actually benefit them due to Doncic being dealt for a star player and just one pick.
Draft picks had been overrated by front offices for a long time up to this point. The Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets each traded Rudy Gobert and Mikal Bridges for five first-round picks within a two-year span. This trade lowers the market value for plenty of players.
If the Rockets go after a player like Williams or Johnson, they have leverage when it comes to draft picks. They could use Doncic's value as leverage to give up less, seeing as what the Lakers had to give up to acquire one of, if not, the best player in the league.
