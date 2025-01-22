Mock Trade: Rockets Acquire Center Depth From Western Conference Team
The Houston Rockets could be an active team ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, which sits just over two weeks away. As the Rockets have continued their success throughout the 2024-25 season with a 28-14 record, there is speculation on whether or not they will try to add depth for the playoffs.
Houston was expected to have a deep rotation ahead of this season, yet two players are averaging more than 18 minutes per game (Amen Thompson and Tari Eason). With Jabari Smith Jr. out with a broken hand, the Rockets are in need of depth at the forward and center positions.
Evan Sidery of Forbes recently reported that Houston "conducted exploratory trade talks" with the Portland Trail Blazers regarding center Robert Williams III. Williams, who is averaging 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in a decreased role this season, is on the trade block as the Trail Blazers look to rebuild with a 15-28 record.
According to Sidery, the Rockets are open to trading Jock Landale in order to get an upgrade at the center position. Landale has fluctuated minutes with Steven Adams at the backup center position, but Williams would establish a backup big for Houston.
Not too long ago, Williams was a productive piece for the title-contending Boston Celtics. His best season came in 2022, when he averaged 10.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks, finishing seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
If the Rockets acquire the 27-year-old, he could resurge his career with a team that has emphasized defense all season. Williams would be a formidable option behind star center Alperen Sengun, and would be a force in the paint for a potential title contender.
Trail Blazers receive: Jock Landale, 2025 second-round pick (MEM holds rights to swap), 2026 second-round pick
Rockets receive: Robert Williams III
This trade would follow the exact report from Sidery. Landale would be swapped for Williams. However, Houston would give Portland draft capital on top of that, considering Williams is regarded as the better player.
The Trail Blazers are looking to stack up on draft capital, and the return for their defensive center just about matches his trade value. The trade would work out for both sides and would also save the Trail Blazers $4.4 million in the salary cap.
