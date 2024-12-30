Rockets Should Shift Focus to Nets' Cameron Johnson Amid NBA Trade Season
The Brooklyn Nets are a major team to watch amid the start of NBA trade season. Brooklyn has now traded veterans Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, with the most recent trade being Finney-Smith to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package surrounding D'Angelo Russell and second-round draft picks.
The Nets have been listening to offers and are firmly established as a seller on the trade market. The next veteran expected to go is Cameron Johnson. This presents a golden opportunity for the Houston Rockets.
Johnson is averaging 19.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 49.2% shooting from the field and 42.9% from three through 29 games played with the Nets. Having a career year, the 28-year-old could help boost the Rockets' offense, as they rank 10th in offensive rating.
The move would firmly put Houston in title contention, as the team is already 21-10, good for third in the Western Conference. Johnson would be a great piece to have in the starting lineup or off the bench, adding wing depth and another dimension of scoring.
A deal involving Johnson wouldn't cost too much, seeing as how Schroder and Finney-Smith were traded for mere second-round picks. Johnson would warrant a first-rounder, but the Rockets can afford to give that up seeing as how the team is moving in the right direction at a rapid rate.
On top of that, a young player would likely go as well. Houston has multiple players that could be moved who are outside of the rotation, including Reed Sheppard, Jae'Sean Tate, and Cam Whitmore. The most likely package is Whitmore, a first-round pick, and salary fillers.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.