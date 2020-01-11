RocketsMaven
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

James Harden Becomes Fifth Active Member of 20,000-Point Club

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard James Harden added another line to his Hall-of-Fame resume on Saturday, reaching 20,000 career points as Houston hosted the Timberwolves at the Toyota Center. 

Harden entered the matchup with 19,990 career points, good for No. 45 on the all-time list. The Beard started contest matchup slowly, but he heated up in the second quarter. Harden scored 22 points in the first half despite a sluggish start, including a step-back three to reach 20,000 points in his career.

The two-time scoring champion is the fifth active player to have 20,000 points, joining LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter. James is the current active scoring leader with 33,482 points. 

Harden should be joined by Russell Westbrook in the 20,000-point club by the All-Star Break in February. Westbrook entered Saturday afternoon with 19,640 career points, trailing Bernard King for No. 47 all-time. The Rockets are the only team with two active players in the top 50 of the all-time scoring leaderboard. 

The 2017-18 MVP has sprinted toward 20,000 points after averaging just 12.7 points per game with the Thunder from 2009-12. Harden has the most points in the NBA since joining the Rockets in October 2012, and he's won the scoring title in each of the last two seasons. Harden entered Saturday averaging 37.9 points per game in 2019-20, the highest single-season scoring average since Wilt Chamberlain in 1962-63.

Harden is seeking his third straight scoring title this season. Durant is the last player to win three consecutive scoring titles, achieving the feat from 2009-12. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

James Harden on Track to Start All-Star Game

Harden has been an All-Star Game starter in each of the last three seasons.

Michael Shapiro

Harden, Young Post Historic 40-Point Triple-Doubles

Harden and Young became the first pair of opponents to record a 40-point triple-double in the same NBA game.

Michael Shapiro

by

rsamason

Westbrook: OKC 'Felt Like Home' in First Game Back

Westbrook led all scorers with 34 points in the Rockets' 113-92 loss.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Stumbles, Rockets Lose Despite Westbrook's 34

Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 34 points, while James Harden scored 17 points on 17 shots in Houston's 113-92 loss.

Michael Shapiro

Thunder Give Westbrook Touching Video Tribute

Westbrook was traded from the Thunder in July as the franchise leader.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Could Pass 20,000 Points in Thunder Matchup

Harden enters Thursday's contest in Oklahoma City with 19,973 career points.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden, Rockets Withstand Late Hawks Flurry

Harden led the Rockets with 39 points, but he made shot just 9-34 from the field and 4-20 from three in Houston's victory.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Out vs. Hawks (Rest) Before OKC Return

Westbrook will sit on the first end of a back-to-back for the first time this season.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets Waive Forward Gary Clark

Clark averaged 3.9 points and 11.8 minutes per game in 2019-20

Michael Shapiro

Capela Eyes Consistency Alongside All-Star Potential

Capela is averaging 23 points and 12 rebounds per game since returning from a right heel contusion on Dec. 31

Michael Shapiro