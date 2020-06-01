InsideTheRockets
James Harden Projected to Finish Third in MVP Vote Behind Giannis, LeBron

Michael Shapiro

The NBA is likely to hold only a smattering of regular-season games following the coronavirus suspension, effectively ending the MVP race with three quarters of the season complete. And it appears as though James Harden will once again fall short of winning the award.

Harden finished a distant third in ESPN's MVP forecast released on Monday, trailing Bucks forward (and reigning MVP) Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as Lakers forward LeBron James. Harden finished just ahead of Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Thunder guard Chris Paul in ESPN's poll. 

The Arizona State product won his first MVP in 2017-18, though he has made a habit of near-misses in recent seasons. He finished second in the MVP vote in 2014-15, 2016-17 and 2018-19, and he finished fifth in 2013-14. With a third place finish in 2019-20, Harden will become the second active player with at least five top-three finishes in the MVP vote. LeBron James is the only player with more top three MVP finishes, placing in the top three 10 times. 

Harden is on pace for his third straight scoring title in 2019-20. He got off to a historic start to the season, averaging 39.3 points per game in his first 25 contests. Harden's production has dipped of late, though. He's averaging 28.7 points per game since Jan. 15, shooting just 40.7% from the field and 30.6% from three. Despite the relative slump, Harden is still averaging 34.4 points and 7.4 assists per game this season.

Houston currently sits No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, on pace to reach the playoffs for the eighth straight year in the Harden era. The Rockets are slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs if the 2019-20 season resumes. 

Eric Gordon Drops 12 Pounds During Coronavirus Suspension

Gordon reportedly dropped the weight in an attempt to prevent further knee injuries, per The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Mourn 'Senseless Death' of George Floyd

Floyd, a former Houston resident, died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a police officer kept a knee on his neck for over eight minutes.

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey: COVID-19 Hiatus Increases Rockets' Finals Odds

Morey: "We do feel like our odds have gone up with the restart."

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA GMs Want at Least 20 Teams in Playoffs

83% of NBA general managers reportedly support the 'playoffs plus' plan, which would ensure at least 20 teams reach the 2020 playoffs.

Michael Shapiro

How Would an Altered Playoff Format Impact the Rockets?

The Rockets are currently slated to face the Nuggets in the first round, but that could change if the NBA seeds the playoffs 1-16.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Was Nearly Traded for Bradley Beal in 2012

Beal said he was almost traded to Oklahoma City in exchange for James Harden before being selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Michael Shapiro

Who Will Make the Cut in Mike D'Antoni's Playoff Rotation?

The Rockets head coach often trims his postseason rotation, with just eight players logging over 10 minutes per game in the 2019 playoffs.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Delivers Meals to Nurses at Los Angeles Hospital

Westbrook: "Extremely humbling to be able to do this and we appreciate all your hard work during this time. Thank you for all that you do!"

Michael Shapiro

NBA Considering 'Playoffs-Plus' Format After COVID-19 Hiatus

NBA general managers reportedly received a survey on Friday detailing a slate of potential playoff formats to complete the 2019-20 season.

Michael Shapiro

Is Eric Gordon Part of the Rockets' Long-Term Plans?

Houston's sixth man signed a four-year, $76 million extension before 2019-20.

Michael Shapiro