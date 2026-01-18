Amen Thompson Credits Dillon Brooks for Rockets' Turnaround

The Houston Rockets found themselves in a precarious situation heading into the 2023-24 season. The franchise had just restocked the cupboard, as it pertains to young talent.

Let's go back further, to encapsulate what it took to get there.

Daryl Morey and Mike D'Antoni's near half decade run as Western Conference contenders caused the team to spurn draft capital several years prior, which is par for the course for teams on a viable title pursuit.

Draft picks get used in trades, as ways of adding additional talent and/or missing pieces. Role players.

Core ingredients, if you will.

The Rockets didn't have any of their own draft picks, after Morey and D'Antoni left.

Unless they were top-four protected, which the team obviously has no control over, due to the NBA's draft lottery system.

You can't tank your way to the first pick in the NBA Draft. It's not like the NFL.

Having the worst record gives you just a 14 percent chance of drafting first.

Although it guarantees you won't fall lower than fifth overall. Houston underwent a four-year rebuild.

Houston amassed Jalen Green (second overall in 2021), Alperen Sengun (16th overall in 2021 via trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder), Jabari Smith Jr. (third overall in 2022), Tari Eason (17th overall in 2022), Amen Thompson (fourth overall in 2023), Cam Whitmore (20th overall in 2023) and Reed Sheppard (third overall in 2024).

Although the Rockets were stashing talent, it became clear that they didn't quite have the best environment for development. Or structure.

Or guidance.

Raw talent only goes so far. Especially without veteran leadership.

After Stephen Silas, D'Antoni's successor, was ousted, incoming coach Ime Udoka sought to add veterans, who could show young players how to be consummate professionals.

Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks were signed. The latter of which was frowned upon.

Brooks had a bad reputation around the league, based on what transpired during his tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies.

As it turns out, the Grizzlies had a culture problem.

In Houston, Brooks was a model citizen and hard worker. The young guys needed that example.

Houston went 41-41 in Brooks' first season in Houston and 52-30 in his second, climbing to the second spot in the Western Conference.

This past offseason, Brooks was sent to the Phoenix Suns, as needed salary for the Kevin Durant trade.

But it's still all love in Houston. Just ask Amen Thompson, who credited Brooks with Houston's turnaround.

"He helped change the culture over here. I feel like Houston loves him. They embrace him and that's my guy. That's like a big brother to me."

Houston is 24-15, good for fifth in the Western Conference.

Brooks' Suns are a surprising 25-7, good for seventh in the conference, while he's having a career season, averaging 21.3 points.