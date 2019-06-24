Giannis Antetokounmpo Wins MVP Over James Harden, Paul George at NBA Awards

Antetokounmpo is just the third player under 25 to win the MVP since 1980. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 24, 2019

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won MVP at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on Monday. 

Antetokounmpo defeated fellow finalists James Harden and Paul George for the honor. 

The 24-year-old is the third-youngest MVP winner since 1980. Antetokounmpo, Derrick Rose and LeBron James are the only players in the last 40 years to win the MVP before turning 25.

Antetokounmpo was emotional in his speech on Monday, thanking his family while reflecting on his path from Greece to the top of the NBA. 

"Two, three years ago I had the goal in my head, that goal to be the best player in the league," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm gonna do whatever it takes to win and I'm going to win MVP. And everytime I step on the floor I think of my dad and that motivates me to play harder and move forward even when my body is sore, I don't feel like playing, I'm always going to show up and I'm going to do the right thing."

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a league-best 60 wins in 2018-19. He earned first-team All-NBA honors with 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, both career highs. Antetokounmpo also shot 57.8% from the field and averaged 5.9 assists per game. 

The Bucks lost to the Raptors in six games in the Eastern Conference finals. Milwaukee defeated Detroit in round one of the East playoffs, then dispatched Boston in five games

The MVP has been given to a first-time winner in each of the past three seasons. James Harden won the award in 2017-18, following former teammate Russell Westbrook.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message