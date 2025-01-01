One Rockets New Year's Resolution Must Be Fulfilled
The Houston Rockets are launching into a new year, and they have to turn the corner on one specific detail as a team.
The Rockets have a lot of the tools needed to be a playoff contender, but they still are in need of some 3-point shooting, according to Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley.
"The Houston Rockets have assembled one of the Association's deepest rosters with havoc-wreakers on the defensive end, explosive athletes all over the roster and a slew of skilled—albeit streaky—scorers and shot-creators," Buckley writes.
"The one thing they don't have, though, is shooting. Of any kind. This is a bottom-third shooting team from all three levels. And it's not like the Rockets compensate for a lack of quality with quantity, since they're bottom-third in three-point attempts, too."
If the Rockets can find that 3-point shooting, whether it comes from inside the roster from someone like Reed Sheppard or Cam Whitmore, or if they need to make a trade to push it forward, then they may be considered as a team that can not only make the playoffs, but act as a threat when they get there.
The Rockets begin the new calendar year with a game tonight against the Dallas Mavericks at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from inside Toyota Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.