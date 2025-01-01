Inside The Rockets

One Rockets New Year's Resolution Must Be Fulfilled

The Houston Rockets need to get better in one specific area in 2025.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) shoots the ball as Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are launching into a new year, and they have to turn the corner on one specific detail as a team.

The Rockets have a lot of the tools needed to be a playoff contender, but they still are in need of some 3-point shooting, according to Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley.

"The Houston Rockets have assembled one of the Association's deepest rosters with havoc-wreakers on the defensive end, explosive athletes all over the roster and a slew of skilled—albeit streaky—scorers and shot-creators," Buckley writes.

"The one thing they don't have, though, is shooting. Of any kind. This is a bottom-third shooting team from all three levels. And it's not like the Rockets compensate for a lack of quality with quantity, since they're bottom-third in three-point attempts, too."

If the Rockets can find that 3-point shooting, whether it comes from inside the roster from someone like Reed Sheppard or Cam Whitmore, or if they need to make a trade to push it forward, then they may be considered as a team that can not only make the playoffs, but act as a threat when they get there.

The Rockets begin the new calendar year with a game tonight against the Dallas Mavericks at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from inside Toyota Center.

