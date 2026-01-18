Rockets’ Forward Questionable to Play vs. Pelicans

The Rockets will get one tune-up game before taking on an inter-state rival in the Spurs, facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight.

The Rockets got a gritty win against the Timberwolves on Friday, inserting themselves back into the win column after a tough stretch. The Wolves were without superstar Anthony Edwards, though Houston would take a win of any sort having lost four games in five tries.

Now, Houston looks to a game against the Pelicans. At an NBA-worst 10-34 on the season, tonight’s game would theoretically be an easy result. But the Rockets fell to this very Pelicans team in overtime exactly one month ago.

New Orleans has been heavily reliant on two rookies so far in Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, both of which have popped in the first half of the season. As always, the Rockets will need to bring intensity on both sides to leave with a win.

Here are the injury reports for both Houston and New Orleans ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

Tari Eason — Questionable: Right ankle sprain

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet _ Out: Right knee ACL repair

New Orleans Pelicans injuries:

Trey Alexander — Out: G League

Jose Alvarado — Out: Left oblique strain

Hunter Dickinson — Out: G League

Herbert Jones — Out: Right ankle sprain

Dejounte Murray — Out: Right achilles rupture

The Rockets continue to be without lead guard Fred VanVleet, who hasn’t played this season after suffering an offseason ACL injury. They’ll also be without two players in Isaiah Crawford and Tristen Newton, who are both on G League assignment.

The biggest listing is that of Tari Eason, who has missed four-straight games due to an ankle sprain. Averaging 12.0 points on 48% shooting, with some of the team’s best defense, Eason is needed every night, but will especially be wanted for the Spurs’ matchup on Tuesday.

Eason is questionable to play against New Orleans, and a return game would certainly go a long way to help his rhythm against San Antonio.

The Pelicans see a similar injury report, with their own star guard in Dejounte Murray yet to play this season due to an Achilles injury. They also have two players on G League assignment, as well as contributors in Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado listed out.

The Rockets and Pelicans tip off at 6 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.