Rockets To Hold 2024 NBA Draft Party At George R. Brown Convention Center
The Houston Rockets will hold a party for fans for the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. The event will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center on June 26. Doors will open at 5 pm.
The Rockets will not have the top overall selection, but there is a chance fans will depart from the event delighted. Due to the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021, Houston received the No. 3 pick during the Draft Lottery in May.
This year's draft does not hold a generational talent like Victor Wembanyama a year ago. However, general manager Rafael Stone believes the Rockets will still come away with a prominent prospect.
"I think the top of this draft is strong," Stone said Sunday afternoon. "I think last year’s draft was a different draft than we’ve seen in a while just because there was so much attention focused on just one guy [Wembanyama], and that wasn’t the case in the two drafts before it, and I don’t think it’ll be the case this year."
Houston held the No. 4 pick last year, which was used to draft Amen Thompson. They also drafted Cam Whitmore at pick No. 20. Their selection came after Houston received the third pick when they took Jabari Smith Jr. during the 2022 NBA Draft.
The Rockets' highest pick came during the 2021 NBA Draft lottery. The team received the No. 2 pick and drafted Jalen Green.
