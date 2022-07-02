Rockets Free Agency: Who Can Houston Still Sign?

From adding a veteran point guard to finding Alperen Sengun's backup, there are still players on the open market the Houston Rockets can sign.

HOUSTON — One week removed from the 2022 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets will continue to revamp their roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Rockets are still in the premature stages of their rebuild, which has resulted in the franchise not being active during the first few days of free agency.

The goal for general manager Rafael Stone is to add players who can contribute to Houston's rebuilding project without interfering with the development of their young corps.

The Rockets can accomplish their objective by adding players still on the open market following the first wave of free agency. Here are three players the Rockets should consider signing in hopes of filling critical voids both on and off the court.

Isaiah Thomas:

Following the acquisition of TyTy Washington, the Rockets have a ton of talent at point guard. Kevin Porter Jr. will retain his role as the starting point guard in 2023, while Washington and Daishen Nix will compete for his backup role during Summer League and training camp.

The Rockets do not have a ton of minutes available at the position. But Houston could benefit from adding a veteran point guard who can oblige with the development of their young players while bringing a leadership presence to the locker room.

The need for a veteran point guard would make Isaiah Thomas the perfect signing for the Rockets.

Thomas excelled in a similar role with the Charlotte Hornets last season. And when his number was called, the former All-Star provided the Hornets with modest on-court production. He averaged 8.3 points on 43.3 percent shooting from the field and 39.7 percent shooting from behind the arc on an average of 13.0 minutes per game.

In March, Hornets' former coach James Borrego spoke on the leadership Thomas can bring to a locker room, in which he witnessed growth in the development of All-Star LaMelo Ball.

Other players to consider: Rajon Rondo or D.J. Augustin.

Gary Clark:

The construction of Houston's roster could use more 3-point shooters. And given that the Rockets have added a four-point line in their practice facility, it seems coach Stephen Silas will heavily employ the 3-point shot within his offense next season.

Excluding rookie Jabari Smith Jr., the Rockets do not have many forwards who can stretch the floor. But a reunion with Gary Clark could help fill the void. During his first stint in Houston, Clark proved to be a reliable shooting threat when playing in the right system next to a prominent facilitator.

Silas could use Clark in several pick-and-pop action off the bench. While coming off a screen, Clark will have several open 3-point opportunities given Porter's and Jalen Green's ability to attack the basket.

While playing next to James Harden and Russell Westbrook during the 2019-20 season, Clark shot a career-best 35.1 percent from the outside while averaging 2.6 attempts in 18 games.

Other players to consider: Ignas Brazdeikis or Josh Jackson.

Bruno Fernando:

There are not too many players the Rockets will be able to sign in free agency who will match their rebuilding timeline. But re-signing Bruno Fernando would be a significant move.

The Rockets are exploring the market for a backup big with Alperen Sengun moving into a full-time starting role. Fernando appeared in 10 games for the Rockets down the stretch of last season and made a valid point as to why he should remain in Houston as a reserve.

Fernando became an enforcer in the middle by averaging 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds on an average of 10.0 minutes a game. In the three games Fernando played 18 minutes or more, he averaged 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

Other players to consider: Eric Paschall or Moses Brown.

