Views from the Game: Houston Rockets Lose to Pistons, Fall to 0-2
The Houston Rockets started their 2025-26 season on the road, taking on the defending NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets led for most of the way before the Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, mounted a comeback to force overtime. The game would eventually head to double overtime, where the Rockets had a chance to win just as they did at the end of regulation, but unfortunately came up just short, losing 125-124.
The Rockets had a few days off after their opening-night loss before their home opener, as they welcome the Detroit Pistons into town. The Rockets went with their jumbo lineup for the second straight game, with mostly positive results. Before the game, Rockets on SI asked head coach Ime Udoka what one thing he feels the lineup does well and one area he would like to see improvement in early in the season.
“I think our zone has worked well also but with us not being traditional this year it’s just more guys to play make and kind of run through.”
Udoka was also asked about Reed Sheppard, who the Thunder were targeting almost every time down the court on the defensive end on opening night. Udoka was asked if there was anything the team could do to help him on that end of the court.
“We have our hedges and smack and all things to protect guys and keep guys off certain matchups but like I said he is learning on the fly and that’s a big part of his growth.”
Despite Amen Thompson leaving the season opener early due to leg cramps, he was announced as able to start against the Pistons, as the Rockets went with the same starting lineup. The Rockets wanted to get off to a fast start against the Pistons, especially with it being their home opener and not wanting to fall to 0-2.
Unfortunately, that wasn't the case as the Rockets came out sluggish to start the game. They started 3-14 from the field and trailed by as many as nine in the first quarter. The Rockets, however, turned it around after the slow start, making six of their next 10 shots. The Rockets took a one-point lead into the second quarter.
Rockets, however, started the second quarter like the first, struggling to get anything going on the offensive end. The Rockets trailed at the half as the game had little flow to it, as the game featured a lot of fouls and several official reviews.
The second half saw both teams take the lead throughout all the way to the fourth quarter. The Rockets trailed early in the fourth, and that was when Durant took over, scoring 12 straight points as the lead saw-saw between the teams.
The Pistons would take a late fourth-quarter lead. However, the Rockets still had a chance with under a minute left. Jabari Smith received a pass from and had a wide-open 3-pointer. Still, the shot bounced off the rim, and after Sengun had his shot blocked by Paul Reed with 16 seconds left, that all but ended the Rockets' chances as they would go on to lose 115-111, falling to 0-2 to start the season.
Post Game
After the game, we heard from Ime Udoka, Kevin Durant, Steven Adams and Amen Thompson about the 0-2 start to the season. Rockets on SI asked Udoka about the decision to stagger Sengun and Steven Adams in the second half.
Durant, who scored 37 points and almost single-handedly brought the Rockets their first win, told SI that it is still a balancing act knowing when to take over while still getting teammates involved.
The Rockets may practice Sunday but are off Saturday as they prepare for their next matchup against the Brooklyn Nets as they look for their first win of the season.