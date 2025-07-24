Dylan Harper Makes Bold Claim About Spurs Roster
SAN ANTONIO — Dylan Harper barely missed his window to share a locker room with former San Antonio Spur Chris Paul. That doesn't mean he can't think like him.
"We're just going to keep stacking days," Harper said, thinking ahead.
Harper's answer came after his NBA 2K26 Summer League debut; he notched 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 18 minutes. It was the first time he'd played basketball since the end of his lone season at Rutgers.
"I was smiling the whole game," the rookie said, "just happy to be out there ... I was itching to get back on the court."
After analyzing his own game, Harper spoke on the roster he was set to join a few months later. It featured Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, but also a strong ensemble he and Carter Bryant were the latest to join.
"I think we can compete with anyone in the league. We're having that mindset. (Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk) are two great pickups."
San Antonio signed the pair of centers to bolster its frontcourt behind Victor Wembanyama, in addition to a pair of shooters in Summer League standout David Jones-Garcia and former Golden State Warriors guard Lindy Waters III.
Acquiring De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline was the Spurs' major move; Harper and Bryant sweetened the deal as surprising additions in different ways.
The Spurs now feel more prepared to make a postseason push with Wembanyama at the helm. To do that, they'll rely on their full supporting cast. And they'll "keep stacking days."
