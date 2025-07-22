Spurs Mailbag: Who's in Starting Lineup? Victor Wembanyama, Offseason and More
SAN ANTONIO — One of my favorite memories of Gregg Popovich came on his last Media Day availability as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs.
Ahead of Victor Wembanyama's second season and Chris Paul's surprise arrival, there was an excess of reporters — most of them too old, the coach quipped. Still, queries about the veteran, Popovich's expectations for the Spurs and whether or not Wembanyama was fit to captain a championship roster in the Western Conference at 20 years old seized the morning.
One question, perhaps a little too eager, stuck out most.
"Who's going to be in the starting lineup?" Popovich was asked.
Devin Vassell might have been an easy answer, had his knee cooperated with his return-to-play program, but because of his absence, Julian Champagnie seemed like a strong replacement.
Maybe the newcomer, Harrison Barnes would earn a spot. Zach Collins, too. Or, did Paul negotiate a starting clause? We'll never know. Standing behind the podium, Popovich got smart.
"I have no idea," he said. "I don't know who's going to start. I'm thinking Victor will start because I'm smart. After that, who the hell knows. We'll see."
Disclaimer: I am not Coach Pop. But some of my answers to your questions may parallel his regarding the starting lineup last season. Bear with me.
Here's the first-ever San Antonio Spurs On SI mailbag:
What was the most memorable moment of Victor Wembanyama's trip to Asia this summer? (@norip_p_)
His haircut. By the time Wembanyama was sitting courtside in Las Vegas for NBA 2K26 Summer League, it had begun grown back, but part of his Shaolin retreat in China included shaving his head — a common Buddhist practice.
Jeremy Sochan told us Wembanyama was at his house in San Antonio when he came up with the idea. Sochan supported the idea, and a few weeks later, Wembanyama was on a plane for a 10-day immersion.
Sochan nearly joined him.
“I would shave my head,” he said. “Why not?”
What are you looking forward to about Mitch Johnson’s coaching next season? (@norip_p_)
The best thing about Johnson earning the full-time coaching role to succeed Popovich was that, beyond the decade he spent within the bounds of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, he had a full season to get his bearings.
It didn't result in immediate success, especially with the pair of injuries that ended both Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox's seasons prematurely, but it does give him an advantage heading into "Year 1."
Johnson will have a chance to flex his own rotations separate from what he inherited from Popovich, and has the chance to serve as the leader he wasn't entirely capable of being last season.
Any chance the Spurs trade two or more players to acquire an upgraded starter? (@GervinTwittiot)
If you're talking about Giannis Antetokounmpo, don't get your hopes up.
While it's true that a forward logjam exists almost as much as it does in the point guard department, the situation is slightly different. Keldon Johnson is a starting-caliber forward, yet he's keen on swallowing his pride to remain in the second unit as an established veteran.
Devin Vassell functions more as a shooting guard — arguably the only true one on the roster — which makes his minutes easier to stagger with forwards like Harrison Barnes, Carter Bryant or Julian Champagnie.
That said, the gaping hole in San Antonio right now is shooting. We'd be having a different conversation if there were several sharpshooters trampling over one another, but until a player claims the sharpshooting role and has a later expiration date than, say, Barnes, the Spurs would rather have an excess of potential sharpshooters or forwards than not enough.
Will the Spurs sign another player this offseason? Also, is Dylan Harper's shooting a concern? (@hoop_xianzr)
As it stands, the Spurs have two open roster spots and three available two-way deals, though both Riley Minix and Harrison Ingram have been tendered qualifying offers — essentially locking them in for two of those two-way spots, if not a standard contract (watch Minix).
So, the short answer is yes. San Antonio will need to fill those two spots by the time the regular season rolls around. I do see a situation where the final spot isn't filled until after training camp, though several free agents remain on the market who could draw interest.
The Spurs used most of their NTMLE exception to add Luke Kornet to their roster to bolster Wembanyama's backcourt in early July, but they still have $3.1 million left of it to use this offseason.
Jordan McLaughlin was brought back as well, and with six years of experience, it was almost certainly for the veteran minimum, worth around $2.9 million. That leaves the rest of the NTMLE and the Bi-annual exception, worth around $5.1 million for San Antonio to use on two more players.
Also, to your second question: see below. Not a concern.
"He's right where he needs to be,"said Spurs Summer League coach Mike Noyes, now the team's director of player development.
Will Spurs start Harper in Game 1 and give Carter Bryant Rotational Minutes? (@ShaiStopper)
I wouldn't count on this. With Paul off to LA to rejoin the Clippers for his final season, the need for him to start is gone. That said, there are four players who are almost certain to start at the beginning of next season: Wembanyama (because I'm smart), Fox, Vassell and Barnes.
Filling the fifth spot could be any one of Kornet, Castle, Sochan and, yes, Harper, though I think Castle gets seniority there.
There is absolutely a blueprint for Harper to crack the starting lineup as the regular season progresses that doesn't include Castle or Fox suffering injuries. There's also a world where Johnson prefers a two-big lineup and doesn't deviate from starting Wembanyama and Kornet or Olynyk together.
Bryant will earn rotational minutes, as well. He and Champagnie, I presume, will be given similar treatment. It just depends on his shot and how soon he looks polished. But my personal Game 1 starting lineup?
Fox, Castle, Vassell, Barnes, Wembanyama (Kornet first subsitution)
Will Victor Wembanyama be on a minutes restriction to begin next season? (@ShaiStopper)
No. The Spurs' coaching staff, since Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis was discovered, have remained adamant about treating it as an episode rather than a lasting condition.
They were extremely cautious aout his recovery, but by the end of the regular season, Wembanyama was able to lift weights and condition. In Las Vegas, he received the green light to fully return to basketball.
Wembanyama is fully healthy. He'll play like so next season.
What's the latest on 'Project Marvel?' (@ShaiStopper)
Making me work here. I appreciate it.
In September 2024, an open-records request was made by KSAT 12, which revealed the City of San Antonio was "exploring" the idea of a downtown sports and entertainment district.
The initiative, now known as Project Marvel, is set to include a new Spurs arena and several other renovations and expansions to major downtown structures, including the Henry B. González Convention Center and the Alamodome. It will cost between $3-4 billion.
Two physical hurdles were in the way of bringing Project Marvel to fruition before ground was broken. One was the U.S. General Services Administration building in the southeastern quadrant of Hemisfair, which has since been put up for sale, and the other was the Institute of Texan Cultures building in the heart of Hemisfair. Demolition of the ITC began in April.
In February, San Antonio city council members green-lit negotiations between the City of San Antonio, Bexar County and the San Antonio Spurs to reach a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding. Around the same time as demoliion began on the ITC, that agreement was reached, stating the three parties' intentions to complete said initiative.
"We appreciate the partnership between the City and County as we take steps together in exploring a future downtown Spurs arena," Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said via a team statement following the MOU. "This is an exciting project that we believe presents the opportunity to energize our economy, strengthen our community and position San Antonio for long-term success."
Now that a MOU has been reached, necessary voting, budgeting and construction can begin. Per City Manager Erik Walsh, expanding the convention center is first on the docket.
Before that, the city has cited a need for a $220-250 million bond to make necessary improvements to nearby infrastructure. Citywide voting on that bond could happen as soon as November, but that's dependent on the incoming City Council to call an election by Aug. 18.
In short, a MOU has been reached between the city, county and team with intent to complete Project Marvel, but several steps, including funding, need to be worked through before any substantial work can be done to the area regarding a new $1.5 billion arena.
There isn't any kind of timetable, but for what it's worth, a new arena couldn't be inhabited until the Spurs' previous contract with Frost Bank Center expires after the 2031-32 season.
“I will tell you this," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said of Project Marvel, "we are not going to pay for an arena using property tax — residential property tax. That’s not on the table. It wouldn’t be on the table."
Will Johnson continue to treat players to dinner on road trips a la Popovich? (@wonderw45764932)
Love this question. I talked with a former Spur about it, and his guess was as good as mine — remember my preface about Popovich?
"Hmm," he said. "I wish I could you tell you more ... (but) I don’t know."
Do players have time to talk to Popovich about current events outside of basketball? (@wonderw45764932)
Absolutely. In fact, it's one of the things that players, past and present, have raved about. In fact, one of the more memorable interviews about it was given by former center Zach Collins.
"(Popovich) thinks it's important to know what's going on in the world," Collins said. "I know it sounds simple, but he'll randomly ... throw a news clip on the screen right before film."
He continued: "Everyone will be caught off guard a little bit, but ... that's just part of his philosophy. To make sure you're up to date on stuff. It also puts basketball — losing games or missing shots — into perspective with what's really going on in the world."
Given Popovich was lambasted for ranting about Donald Trump a few games before his eventual retirement, he was never averse to wandering off topic.
Will the Spurs hire another shooting coach this season to replace Chip Engelland? (@kage_wang)
By the context I gathered from this question, you're unhappy with San Antonio's shooting. You may not like this answer, either.
Jimmy Baron, the Spurs' resident shooting coach, is set to enter his third season with the team this year. He came in directly following Engelland's departure, and while the team has seen its share of shooting woes, it isn't a direct reflection on the development staff.
San Antonio has needed sharpshooters for quite some time now, and it likes where it is with Champagnie, Vassell, Bryant and Olynyk. Engelland certainly deserves every bit of praise he receives for his work in the development realm, but the Spurs haven't failed to fill his position.
How impactful can Bryant be this season? His defense could earn him a rotational spot. (@quentincorpuel)
Think it's good to end here. It was a pleasure to watch Bryant during Summer League for two reasons. First? His defense, as mentioned, was stellar.
One of the reporters next to me during the game when he swatted a ball off the glass from behind nearly broke the "don't get excited" rule. That kind of hustle isn't something that can be taught.
I also enjoyed learning about his mindset. Just about every game he played, he was forced to continue to be the defender he's capable of while finding minimal success on offense. And we were told several times, by him and Noyes, that it didn't matter to him.
Bryant will be one of the team's best defenders next season. He's certain to log rotational minutes once his shot starts to click and he gets used to NBA range. At that point, he'll be about as good of a 3&D player as you can ask for.
Even if he struggles to shoot it at times.
"That's not going to define what I am as a basketball player," Bryant said. "Being able to have other things to fall back on, to be able to affect the game positively outside of making shots or scoring the basketball is my main focus."