Biggest Key for Summer Spurs in Las Vegas? Starters 'Showing Up' to Play
SAN ANTONIO — Riley Minix was the San Antonio Spurs' third option.
"First look was for Carter — a lob," Minix said, talking through the final play of what ended up being a buzzer-beating victory over the Utah Jazz for the Summer Spurs. "Second look was for Dylan coming off a pin down."
Neither option was viable. So with only 1.9 seconds to play in overtime of Game 3 in Las Vegas, Minix and Harrison Ingram, inbounding the ball, moved on to their bailout plan.
"I told Harrison before the play: 'If it's too crowded and nothing's open, find me in the corner,'" Minix said. "'I'll get open.'"
Minix hardly had time to acknowledge his Austin teammate before the pair was engulfed by the rest of Mike Noyes' roster, celebrating its 3-0 start at NBA 2K26 Summer League.
"He found me," Minix said. "I put a shot up, and it went in."
The forward — qualifying offer in hand — emerged from the tunnel after a brief locker room address with the same swagger he's had since signing with the Spurs a summer ago. His discourse focused on the final shot, the victory and what it meant for him to suit up in the NBA at all.
Noyes' also acknowledged the win; his demeanor wasn't so giddy.
"Everyone likes to focus on last-minute stuff," the Spurs' Summer League coach explained, "but it's all the other stuff that weighs in throughout the game ... I didn't think our starters showed up to play tonight."
San Antonio's leading scorer, David Jones-Garcia, Austin Spurs guard Kyle Mangas and free agent Dexter Dennis picked up the slack off the bench. The way Noyes saw it, they were the reason for the Spurs' perfect record.
"The bench came in and provided energy," he said. "Our starters responded."
More specifically, Noyes harped on Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant, the Spurs' two lottery selections, before offering some evergreen reassurance.
"Both of them had a rough go," Noyes said. "And that's OK. That's why we're here. Mistakes are going to happen, mistakes facilitate learning."
Harper, rapt, took the criticism to heart.
"He told us we had to be better," he said. "We came out flat and slow. For us, it's about starting with the right intensity. Coming to play from the jump."
After a suboptimal first half, the rookie point guard pulled his head out of his hands and barreled to the rim late in regulation for a layup fitting of his his size and skill set. He wasn't the one who fired off the game-winner, but 16 points were enough to create space for Minix. That sufficed.
"We don't quit when we get down," Harper said. "When hard times happen, we just keep pushing and move forward."
When Harper wasn't playing, San Antonio managed a blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers, but their luck ran out in the second such contest against the Charlotte Hornets. With a trip to the Final Four on the line, the Spurs' starters were outplayed.
Undisciplined switches, turnovers and cold streaks told the story of San Antonio's date with the wrong side of a blowout.
"We had a poor performance from a lot of people," Noyes said, sure to include himself and his staff in the indictment. "We just couldn't put it together."
"They had a good matchup and game plan," Ingram added.
San Antonio has one more game on the books before the conclusion of its summer slate against the Detroit Pistons. Harper won't play; Bryant's status is in limbo. Regarding the former, Noyes is pleased with the two games he participated in.
"It's hard, the position he's in," Noyes said. "He hasn't played in months, and the expectations are high, (but) the expectations shouldn't be high. He's right where he needs to be."
Minix will captain the Spurs' starting unit in their final contest before the regular season. For him, it's one more chance to solidify either a two-way contract or a standard deal. But he isn't focused on either outcome.
Beating the Pistons will require a winning performance from the starters. That's where his mindset rests.
"I don't look back too much," Minix said, "but to be here in this moment, to be with these guys ... I'm just blessed to be part of each step. I'm just trying to stay in the moment."